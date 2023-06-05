Helicopters being used in powerline patrols over Forbes

Helicopters are being used to conduct bushfire safety and maintenance inspections of high voltage electricity lines around Forbes.
A Transgrid helicopter will take to the skies in our district as part of the network's annual bushfire safety program - helping identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
"Every year we commit significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead up to summer," Transgrid General Manager of Maintenance Ian Davidson said.
Between March and August, specialist teams will inspect transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid's 13,000km network - equivalent to the distance from Sydney to Mexico City - to help identify trees or vegetation growing too close to lines and check for any maintenance issues.
"People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks," Mr Davidson said.
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe."
The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour.
Inspections began late May. The schedule is subject to change, for more information, please contact our toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537.
In addition to the bushfire safety inspections a separate helicopter crew will be carrying out maintenance inspections along sections of transmission lines including around Forbes in June.
