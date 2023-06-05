Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Helicopters being used in powerline patrols over Forbes

Updated June 6 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helicopters will be used in bushfire safety and maintenance patrols of high voltage powerlines. Picture supplied
Helicopters will be used in bushfire safety and maintenance patrols of high voltage powerlines. Picture supplied

Helicopters are being used to conduct bushfire safety and maintenance inspections of high voltage electricity lines around Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.