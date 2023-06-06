Road open, engineer to assess Nyrang Creek bridge

Bridge engineers are inspecting the Nyrang Creek bridge and Canowindra's Swinging Bridge this month.
Access across Nyrang Creek has been via a side-track which was closed recently after a "rain event" prompting Cabonne Council to make a decision to concrete the culvert across the creek while studies continue into construction of a new bridge.
"Council will be putting in a concrete causeway. This will be commencing in two weeks," Cabonne Council Director of Infrastructure Matthew Christensen said last month.
The work has since been completed.
"Given time frame to establish a new bridge it was thought best to concrete a causeway to take greater weather events," Mr Christensen said.
An engineer is expected at the Nyrang Creek Bridge site on June 13 and also at the Canowindra Swinging Bridge site.
"They will provide a report on the bridge for Cabonne to take to Transport for NSW," Mr Christensen said.
Seeking a betterment proposal on the bridge to add an additional span.
"The same bridge company is coming to look at the Swinging Bridge," he said.
The bridge is currently closed to pedestrians after an assessment from a structural engineer who deemed it not suitable for foot traffic.
"Engineers may look at it and disagree, but we need another option. Until we have that the bridge will remain closed," he said.
Both bridges were damaged during the November 2022 floods.
In a report to Cabonne Council on May 23 general manager Bradley Byrnes said the council is currently working to develop a Cabonne Recovery Plan following the flood.
"The plan will outline the measures the community and Council are taking in response to the flood event, estimated costs to repair critical infrastructure throughout Cabonne, as well as the cost to local homes, businesses, the environment, and the wellbeing of our communities," Mr Byrnes said.
"The Plan also looks to the future with plans to restart our regional economy and build back better, so our community is more resilient to future natural disasters. All flood impacted residents have received a survey via mail and/or online which asked them about key priorities as part of the recovery.
"The feedback from the survey will contribute to the Recovery Plan," he said.
Council will also be conducting a community information sessions on the plan at the Canowindra Services Club between 6pm and 8pm on Monday, June 19.
