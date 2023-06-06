Forbes Advocate
Road open, engineer to assess Nyrang Creek bridge

Updated June 7 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 9:05am
The washed out Nyrang Creek bridge. Photo Margaret Wallington.
Bridge engineers are inspecting the Nyrang Creek bridge and Canowindra's Swinging Bridge this month.

