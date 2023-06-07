Uphill claims monthly medal, golfers sign up for CanAssist day

The Pro Shop Super-pin was an "almost but not quite" moment. Andrew Dukes fired in a shot that ran towards the hole and skirted the edge with a slight deviation. It finished only 35 cms past the hole, making for the easiest of 2's. If only it had ran 3 or 4 millimetres to the right it would have dropped into the hole. It did start a good day for Andy who finished just outside the prizes.