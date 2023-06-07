Uphill claims monthly medal, golfers sign up for CanAssist day

By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers enjoyed typical autumn playing conditions, with both the weather and the course to the liking of the majority. Scores were generally good but some players enjoyed the 'Golfie' more than the golf.
Saturday saw the playing of the Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors. The field comprised 57 men and two Juniors, all of whom were keen grab a medal.
The A-Grade was won by Stephen Uphill, who finally threw off the mantle of bridesmaid. His 68 nett was set up by a 1-over front-9, where his opening bogeys were countered by a birdie on the 6th. He had a few too many bogeys on the back-9, and thought he had blown his chances with a double-bogey on the 17th.
The Runner-up was Ken Sanderson, who played earlier in the day could blame dewy greens for some short putts. Ken started the front-9 well but a few bogeys saw him turn on 42 scratch. His back-9 was his strength, allowing him to finish with a nett 69.
The B-Grade was won by Brett Thomas with a nett 66, the best score of the day. He was general steady throughout, despite starting both halves with bogeys. A double-bogey on the 17th caused some dilemma but a nice par to finish made him smile.
Runner-up was Matt Coles with 69 nett. He also was quite steady on the front-9 but a couple of 7's and a few bogeys damaged his back-9.
The C-Grade was won by Dave Rhodes who was the star in his group with a nett 70. A double-bogey on the 2nd caused initial pain but thereafter he played to his handicap, playing the back-9 to a consistent 1-over par on each hole.
Runner-up was Harry Quirk with 74 nett. He was amongst colourful company but managed a cool head to beat them all despite an unexpected untidy experience on the 15th.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 70 - N Ryan, A Dukes; 71 - G Webb, B Parker, P Cowhan; 72 - B Ashton, T Griffiths, N Duncan; 73 - W O'Neill, S Sallaway; 75 - K Tyne, A Demidjuk, K Herbert, J Coulthurst; 76 - A Currey, M Prior.
The visitors included Bob Hansen (Shoalhaven Heads) who has been a sometimes visitor and Andrew Brownlow (Peak Hill) who plays here often. Also in the field was William Gunn, recently of Ashgrove GC, Brisbane but now located at Forbes. More on him later.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Niel Duncan; 18th - Matt Coles. Niel got his '2' but Matt missed out. Overall there were only four 2's scored, with two on the 9th and a lovely effort by 'Scadger' Parker on the 18th.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was an "almost but not quite" moment. Andrew Dukes fired in a shot that ran towards the hole and skirted the edge with a slight deviation. It finished only 35 cms past the hole, making for the easiest of 2's. If only it had ran 3 or 4 millimetres to the right it would have dropped into the hole. It did start a good day for Andy who finished just outside the prizes.
Once again the cry was 'too short' on the greens. Many players were gun shy after the fast greens for the Open and anticipated more roll than there was. One can only imagine what the scores would have been if those many short putts had actually rolled into the hole.
Putting seemed to be the biggest talking point. All players agreed that the greens are in first class order, but many could not judge the pace correctly. Even short putts were missed, as Scott Kirkman will attest to. He had a good front-9 but his back-9, despite hitting every fairway, was ruined by putts going astray or becoming too numerous.
The putting woes affected many players were exampled by new player Mick Livingstone, who had one 4-putt green. And maybe there is something in the genes as both Neil McMillan and son Cam had a couple of 4-putts each to add to quite a few 3-putts. They had sympathy from Kyle Sharpe whose birdie putts quickly became bogey putts.
Golf is reputedly a non-contact sport but serious physical damage can still be attained. Allan Rees had to record a DNF after he damaged his tee shot about midway through his round. In order to help his partner battle for the 'Keno' he played on but eventually succumbed and paid no further part.
There were not enough to hold a Sunday Stableford Medley comp, but the Ladies who did play did not score well due to wet greens.
Here is the News:
This weekend we have the Annual Can-Assist Charity Golf Day. Already there are nearly 20 groups down to play, with more expected to sign up. The Fee is $40, which includes golf and a lunch and a chance to grab one of the superb range of prizes, many of which have been donated by local businesses.
On Monday 12 June there is a Scramble arranged. There are already 9 groups entered but more are expected. Contact the Pro Shop to find out more details.
Last Saturday after the golf results were presented there was a farewell held for Head Pro Adam Demidjuk. This was his last weekend at Forbes, as he heads to Sydney to join his young family.
A good crowd of around 30 people gathered to hear farewell speeches and to listen to Adam's final last words. Following the presentation of a present there were many photos taken. And indeed after that there were many toasts to good luck and drinks exchanged. Luckily Adam was not driving back to his flat.
Adam introduced the new Head Pro for the Forbes Club. William Gunn comes to us from Ashgrove GC in Brisbane, but is a returning 'Blues' boy. His family currently reside in Part Macquarie, but have lived around NSW so he is used to rural life. William will be joined by his girlfriend in August after she has completed her studies.
William started his duties in the Pro Shop on Monday 5 June and is very keen to get to know the Club players, the community and extend to surrounding clubs. He is very experienced in coaching as will follow Adam's footsteps in promoting coaching for Juniors.
It was not a good golfing highlight for either Adam to leave on or William to begin. Both of them found it difficult to hit the greens in regulation. But Adam can claim a victory with his 72, nett 76 ahead of Williams 76, nett 79.
The Mens Wallace Cup First Round concluded last Sunday. Not all matches were played so a coin toss shall be implemented to determine those who progress to the 2nd Round.
Results for some of the matches that were concluded are: P Cowhan d K Herbert 4-3, B Chandler def J Brett, M Bayley def S Grallelis 5-3, B Thomas d A Alley 1-up. There was one 2nd round match played, which saw W O'Neill def C Alley 5-3.
Players are reminded that the Lachlan Valley DGA Championships and Pennants will be held at Forbes on Sunday 18 June. Please put your name on the sheet in the Pro Shop so that players can be assigned into teams for the Pennants event.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday June 10 is the Can-Assist 4-Person Ambrose. Monday 12 June has the Scramble event, while Sunday will have the Stableford Medley for those who want a quiet competitive round.
Forbes veteran golfers 'stole the show' during last Thursday's twin-towns challenge played in Parkes winning the shield, parading the most players and taking line honours.
Forbes' Greg Webb who is in a purple patch of form winning with 41 points from Parkes' John Fowler runner-up with 38 on a count-back from Jeff Haley, another from Forbes.
Encouragement award went to Robert Staples while nearest the pin winners were Greg Webb (F), Steve Uphill (F) and Tom Delmenico (P). In the shield Forbes with 18 players scored 221 points from their best six scores to Parkes (17 reps) 208.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 38 Jeff Haley (F), 36 Stuart French (F), 35 Alf Davies (F), Todd Callaghan (F), 34 Steve Uphill (F), Robert Lea (P), Tom Delmenico (P), Tony Hendry (P), Ian Hendry (P), Nym Dziuba (P).
Keeping it in the Forbes vein Todd Callaghan was introduced playing his first vets game while 'always there' Geoff Drane was an apology off on the sick list.
Thursday's play will be in Forbes, 9.30am noms for a 10am shot gun start prior to the following week when Parkes will host the Lachlan Valley Association monthly competition.
With organiser Geoff Drane on the sick list Brian Clarke took charge last week to welcome 16 players in the 12 hole social comp last Tuesday where Ted Morgan was best with a polished 33 points while Mr Clarke was next with 31 solid points.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and you're in.
By The Roving Reporter
Wednesday 31st May the Ladies played a 4BBB Par which was sponsored by Bernie Horan with Sal Perry and Jill Morgan winning with +8.
Runners Up were Colleen Bratton and Julie Woods on +6 which was decided on a countback from two other pairings. NTP 9th Julie Scott and 18th Sally Crosby.
Saturday 3rd June was Stroke play with Brianna Duncan back in town winning with a very good 68 Nett in Division One.
Jill Cripps won Division Two with 75 nett. NTP 9th Colleen Venables and 18th Carolyn Duncan.
Monthly Medal Winners were Brianna in Division One, Sarah Black Division Two and Jill Cripps Division Three.
Can Assist Charity Day on this Saturday and the Scramble on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.