Forbes' netballers off to senior State titles

The Forbes Netball Association will be represented by the 17U representative team at Netball NSW Hart Senior State Titles over the June long weekend.
The team is: Ebonnie Colvin (C), Laura Scott (VC), Tanesha Riddle, Kiesha Rusten, Emily Turner, Abi Jones, Eliza Riddle, Georgina Markram, Emelia Wright, May Russell, Liv Martin (inj).
Coach Robyn Kenny, Manager Melinda Merritt, Primary Carer Kelly Turner, umpires Libby Dallimore, Karen Hargraves.
The State Titles will be played at Newcastle and Maitland and will showcase the best netball has to offer at a community level.
The State Titles are among the largest events NSW has to offer: Thirteen divisions, and 220 teams, representing their association, from Opens men and women, 17U, 15U will play an average of six games each of the three days.
In all 323 umpires will be officiating across the two venues at Maitland and Newcastle.
For the first time, the State Titles will also have an All Abilities State Challenge.
The Forbes team will be playing on the 30 sealed courts at Newcastle, in Division 4.
The Forbes team has been preparing for the State Titles by training regularly, and playing at the regional carnivals during April and May.
Unfortunately the team has been hit with late injuries and sickness, with Covid also coming into the team.
The Forbes 17 reps have worked very hard to compete and play their very best netball over the three days, with forced adjustments made to playing positions.
A never say die attitude will be shown during the three days of intense competition, with all the girls displaying the great sportsmanship and team spirit that has been shown during all the training carnivals.
The Forbes Netball Committee and members wish the 17s good luck, play to your best ability, respect your opposition and your umpires, and have fun playing netball together.
