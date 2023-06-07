Forbes Advocate
Forbes' netballers off to senior State titles

By Robyn Kenny
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 8:06am
Emily Turner for the Forbes 17s at the all age gala day.
The Forbes Netball Association will be represented by the 17U representative team at Netball NSW Hart Senior State Titles over the June long weekend.

