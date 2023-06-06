Early lead gives Orange/Forbes the advantage in this week's junior AFL

Three goals in the opening term have helped Orange/Forbes under 17's overcome a tenacious Dubbo in round 6 of the Triple M AFL Central West competition.
It was a hectic game, but it was Orange/Forbes who started full of fire and kicked three goals four before Dubbo knew what had happened to take a 22 point lead into quarter time.
Dubbo hit back in the second term kicking three straight goals taking the Swamp Tigers by surprise with their physical play and ball movement, Orange/Forbes countered with some scores of their own to lead by only seventeen points at half time. The third term was an even affair with Orange/Forbes only able to increase the lead by 1.
Orange/Forbes took control in the last term kicking three goals three six to kick away and record a 10.13 (73) to 6.1 (37) victory.
The under 14's match was an absorbing affair and was played in gale force conditions, as a result points were at a premium.
The Dubbo kicked an early goal to lead by six early in the first quarter but some good work from Romulus Milsom set up Joey Bock for a goal and the score was evened up soon after, but Dubbo hit back to lead by six at the first break.
It was Dubbo who handled the conditions better in the second term and they kicked one goal four to nil to take a 3.4 (22) to 1.0 (6) lead into half time.
Dubbo's second term goal was to be the last goal scored for the match.
The third and fourth terms were as tight as it comes with the Swamp/Tigers having several chances but were unable to convert, with the only points coming courtesy of behinds from Dubbo. Dubbo was more clinical with their possession and created more chances enabling them to take the win 3.11 (29) to 1.0 (6)
It was great day for the Forbes players with Cayden Metzeling being awarded best on ground for the 14's.
Zain Clark was strong again at the back and Romulus Milsom and Logan McMahon had their best games of the season, while in the 17's Damien Chopping was named BOG while Reece Matheson was again instrumental in the win.
In other games our senior side the Parkes Panthers beat Orange 7.13 (55) to 4.3 (27) on Saturday night. Congratulations to Parkes for a great night that also saw the debut of several new Parkes Auskickers and Forbes Juniors as goal umpires.
In the other junior games on Sunday Orange Youth Girls took out Dubbo 13.13 (91) to 1.0 (6) and the under 12's Orange won 7.6 (48) to 0.2 (2).
Next week there are no games due to the King's Birthday weekend. The junior season will re-commence on Sunday June 18 v the Bathurst Giants in Orange, while the Panthers also tackle Giants in Parkes on Saturday the 17th.
