Early lead gives Orange/Forbes the advantage in this week's junior AFL

By Alex Milsom
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:12pm
Forbes Under 14s Romulus Milsom, Jackson Beaudin and Max Ridge who goal umpired and ran water. Picture supplied
Three goals in the opening term have helped Orange/Forbes under 17's overcome a tenacious Dubbo in round 6 of the Triple M AFL Central West competition.

