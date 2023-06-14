A career in aged care could be just what you are looking for Advertising Feature

Catholic Healthcare provides fee-free traineeships to eligible candidates. Picture Supplied

Catholic Healthcare is a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 29 years of experience, providing aged care services in the Forbes community, including residential and respite care at Jemalong Residential Village, and home and community services.

New to the industry?

If you are in your final year of school, have had a career break, or want a career change, a career in aged care could be just what you are looking for.

You can gain essential skills and experience as a Care Assistant working in residential aged care or in home and community services. Catholic Healthcare will organise enrolment in the nationally recognised Certificate III in Individual Support for eligible candidates, without any cost to you.

Jemalong Residential Village has supported many employees to commence careers in aged care, including Kye McDaniel and Chloe Whitfield.

Kye McDaniel is a Year Eleven student at Forbes High School and has just commenced a school-based traineeship, working towards a Certificate III in Individual Support, combining paid on-the-job training with attending high school. Kye's career goal is to become a Registered Nurse.

Chloe Whitfield wanted a change in career and was attracted to working in aged care due to the opportunity for career growth. Just like Kye, Chloe is also being supported to complete a Certificate III in Individual Support.



Chloe said she enjoyed working in aged care because she found it such a rewarding experience being able to help older people in the community. After finishing her traineeship, Chloe would like to progress to a Diploma of Nursing and continue working in aged care.

Amazing employee benefits

Catholic Healthcare employees in Forbes benefit from Remote Area Benefits, which means employees can increase their take home pay by salary packaging up to 50 per cent of the cost of their rent or mortgage interest.

Other fantastic benefits include paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program, and discounted membership through Fitness Passport.

Make a difference in your career

If you are interested in a career that makes a difference, the team at Catholic Healthcare would love to hear from you.

