Boys to Bush striving to fund 100 days of MENtoring

In 2017, schoolteachers Adam DeMamiel, Richard Leahy, and Tim Sanson stepped out of the classroom, deciding there were more important lessons to be taught in their community.
The trio formed Boys to the Bush, a charity originating in Albury, committed to curbing the growing cohort of disengaged young males in regional Australia through camps and MENtoring programs.
Now located in seven regional communities, including Forbes, Boys to the Bush are launching an online donation drive to raise money to fund 100 days of free MENtoring across its sites.
The donation drive started on June 6 and aims to provide kids from the most challenging backgrounds with role models to help them build resilience, develop self-belonging, and implement practical life changes.
To deliver this much-needed mentoring, Boys to the Bush are asking local businesses, organisations, and community members in Forbes to donate if they can via the Boys to the Bush website.
Any donation, big or small, will make a difference and help Boys to the Bush to provide positive role models to disengaged youth through 100 days of free MENtoring.
"In just over five years, Boys to the Bush has worked with over 6000 kids, and the support of our communities has been pivotal to the positive outcomes reached by the youth," CEO and co-founder Adam DeMamiel said.
"We are launching 100 days of MENtoring to ensure access to such a life changing program is in reach of the kids that desperately need it.
"Any contribution is much appreciated and will go directly to the youth that need it most."
Boys to the Bush is currently located in Forbes as well as Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Echuca-Moama Wangaratta, Leeton, and Young.
Boys to the Bush is a Not-for-Profit, Community-Based Charity, and donations to the 100 days of MENtoring campaign, are fully tax deductible: go online to https://boystothebush.org.au/donate
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.