Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Boys to Bush striving to fund 100 days of MENtoring

Updated June 12 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarning, fishing, getting away from the day-to-day are some of the opportunities Boys to the Bush offer. Pictures supplied
Yarning, fishing, getting away from the day-to-day are some of the opportunities Boys to the Bush offer. Pictures supplied

In 2017, schoolteachers Adam DeMamiel, Richard Leahy, and Tim Sanson stepped out of the classroom, deciding there were more important lessons to be taught in their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.