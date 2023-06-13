St Laurence's goes Bald for Beau

Not one, but five members of the St Laurence's school community have had their heads shaved in a show of support for a friend.
"Bald for Beau" was the brainchild of the SRC working with their principal Mr Anthony Lucey and assistant principal Kathryn Sweeney - and it all came together in a terrific whole-of-school event.
Support was so strong that students in years 3 to 6 keen to brave the razor were asked to put their names in a box - and four were drawn out at assembly.
Ollie Keane, Harry Morrison, Lennox Hurford and Jack Ellis were chosen, and they lined up alongside school groundsman Mr Bellach for the head shave.
When the much-anticipated day rolled around students raised funds through a mufti day, ice block and art work raffle sales and Guess the Lollies in a jar - and all round good fun.
Anticipation built as they sang a song penned by Mr Lucey just for the occasion - It's a fun way for the chop (to the tune of It's a long way to the top!) - with a special performance from Bishop Columba Macbeth Green on the bagpipes.
Mrs Morrison then stepped up with the scissors and clippers.
Organisers extend their thanks to everyone who was part of the day, raising awareness of leukaemia and helping a friend and school community member Beau Hartwig.
