Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

St Laurence's goes Bald for Beau

June 13 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not one, but five members of the St Laurence's school community have had their heads shaved in a show of support for a friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.