Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Museum to reopen doors, six months on from major flooding

Updated July 7 2023 - 8:48am, first published June 12 2023 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Museum will reopen its doors to the community on Sunday, July 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.