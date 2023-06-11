Museum to reopen doors, six months on from major flooding

Forbes Museum will reopen its doors to the community on Sunday, July 16.
The volunteer committee will celebrate the reopening with afternoon tea from 2-4pm, inviting locals to come back in and explore our local history.
Countless hours of work have gone into cleaning up and restoring the exhibits since water went through the historic Osborne Hall in Cross Street in the major floods of November 2022.
With the support of local volunteers and organisations such as Disaster Relief Australia in the past few months, they have cleaned exhibits and replaced damaged display units with ones that will withstand water for the future.
But the volunteer crew is now looking forward to getting back into operation, restoring their regular open hours of 2-4pm daily.
They've not only restored the many exhibits, they've welcomed in new ones even during the closure.
Two familiar Forbes North art panels have now been installed: Lawson, Paterson, Evans and Oxley are the names of the sporting houses at the school and the works of art telling their stories have been on the school's walls since 1977.
The poems of Henry Lawson and Banjo Patterson, the journeys of George Evans and John Oxley are depicted on the panels, which are signed by the artist only as Robinson.
Principal David McGaw said that would have been the school's 20th birthday, and the panels have since been on display in the school library for many years.
Not only are they the school's sporting houses but they come up frequently in units of work both on Forbes and Colonial history.
