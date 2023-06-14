Forbes tennis club hosts juniors in Regional Matchplay

Forbes Tennis Club hosted the Regional Matchplay Series on Sunday June 4, with visitors treated to a great day for tennis.
Juniors come from all over the Central West region to participate in this tennis competition, with Forbes talent lining up against players from Coonamble, Dubbo, Parkes, Orange, Bathurst, West Wyalong, Nepean and Forbes.
There were grades for both girls and boys in the under 10's, Under 12's, under 14's, under 16's and Open (under 21).
The results of the finals are as follows:
Under 10 boys : Vassic Hawcroft (Dubbo) defeated Mathayus Andreatta (Nepean)
Under 10 girls: Zahli Broome (Orange) defeated Ivy Skinner from Forbes
Under 12 boys: Nixon Broome (Orange) defeated Joshua Wotton (O)
Under 12 girls: Cleo Hawcroft (D) defeated Brooke Weal (Bathurst)
Under 14 boys: Rhys Bischoff (West Wyalong) defeated Evan Pretorius (D)
Under 14 girls: Bridie Worthy (B) defeated Olivia Waite (D).
Under 16 boys: Mitchell Arndell (Parkes) defeated Sam Rivett (P).
The Open boys was won by Mitchell Unger (P).
A big thank you to all the members who came and helped on the day.
