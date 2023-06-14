Forbes Advocate
Forbes tennis club hosts juniors in Regional Matchplay

June 14 2023 - 12:45pm
Tournament director Robin Lyell congratulates Under 10s winner Zahli Broome and local runner up Ivy Skinner. Picture supplied
Forbes Tennis Club hosted the Regional Matchplay Series on Sunday June 4, with visitors treated to a great day for tennis.

