Student speechies reach out, connect with country kids

A partnership between a local school and the University of Technology Sydney is ensuring some of our rural kids access the support they need.
Dr Rebecca Smith describes communication as a fundamental human right, but speech pathology services are in high demand and even in the city children can wait 12 to 18 months to access assistance.
That makes it exciting for all involved that Bedgerabong Public School has been able to connect to UTS's SPROUTS - Speech Pathologists Reaching Out from UTS - project this term.
Principal Paul Faulkner describes it as "fortuitous": he knew he had a need in his community so he asked a question and made a connection.
Now students are getting weekly online catch-ups with student speechies fulfilling their placement commitments and the school's teachers have gained valuable insight into supporting student needs now and in the future.
Dr Smith, supervisor, was able to visit Bedgerabong herself in June, to meet with the school community and families.
She is absolutely passionate about ensuring children get access to the support they need and the services speechies can provide.
"Communication is a fundamental human right: everyone has a right to be able to communicate what they want and what they need," she explained.
Communication is an integral part of childhood development: not only talking and listening as might first come to mind but literacy skills and wider communication or social skills.
"Some kids - we don't know why - do just need some extra assistance that they can't necessarily get at home, at school or at preschool," Dr Smith said.
Dr Smith says the past few years have had a big impact on the need for speech pathologists' services.
"There is a massive need and the need is growing," she said.
"I think COVID had a massive impact on especially childhood development."
Here's where SPROUTS comes in: UTS students they spend one day a week running telehealth appointments with the kids.
The students are loving it - they've got a new friend to share their stories and news with online each week.
Each student has a therapy pack so their school community and family can support their progress through the whole week, and they've also gained insight into identifying students who need support and offering that in future.
"We are really fortunate," Mr Faulkner said.
"Rebecca gave us a lot of her time: what do we look for, what do we do, to build skills and confidence in the teachers but also validate some of the things we are doing.
"We are really grateful we've been able to have this visit."
It's also great for the city-based students, Dr Smith added.
"You learn a lot rurally because you often are providing services to a much wider range of people," she said.
