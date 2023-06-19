Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Student speechies reach out, connect with country kids

Updated June 26 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A partnership between a local school and the University of Technology Sydney is ensuring some of our rural kids access the support they need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.