Red Bend's Ella McRae presented with Paul Smith Memorial for first in HSC subject

Red Bend graduate Ella McRae has been presented with the Paul Smith Memorial Award for placing first in Primary Industries in NSW in 2022.
Ella completed her HSC through the College last year, and has now been honoured with
She's only the second recipient of the medal, which honours the late Paul Smith of Cowra for his dedication to education and particularly in agriculture.
Ella, whose family farm near Young, boarded at Red Bend and is already broadening her ag horizons.
This year she's on a gap year, working on a cattle and sheep property near Broken Hill.
"It's good, it's interesting," she said, particularly the contrast to home where her family are mostly in cropping.
She'll then embark on a four-year double degree which she trusts will give her some insight into which direction she'd like to take from there.
Ms Henry-Smith said her husband would be thrilled a young woman had won the award, and that Ella has a future in agriculture in her sights.
"The fact that going forward ... there's a whole new world of biosecurity, a whole new world of food security, a whole new world of all all sorts of ideas," she said in congratulating Ella.
"By the time you've finished your double degree you're going to have an array of things to choose."
Mr Smith taught at Cowra High School from 1986 to 2017, and the award was launched by the Agricultural Teachers Association.
The Association is a vital connection for agriculture teachers, Ms Henry-Smith said.
They have conferences at both a NSW and Australian level, and advocate for change where they see the need as well.
"They're really a resource for networking and support," she said.
