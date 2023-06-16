Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Red Bend's Ella McRae presented with Paul Smith Memorial for first in HSC subject

June 16 2023 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Red Bend graduate Ella McRae has been presented with the Paul Smith Memorial Award for placing first in Primary Industries in NSW in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.