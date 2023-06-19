Musician shares his story with Men's Probus

President David Nock welcomed 36 members to the May meeting of the Forbes Men's Probus Club.
Assistant secretary Trevor Drury read out the apologies and the minutes of the previous meeting and received the appropriate mover and seconder.
After all the normal meeting procedures were completed, morning tea was announced.
At the end of the tea interval, David invited Senior Vice President Neil Gilmour to introduce the guest speaker Gerry Foster, who has been living in Forbes for approximately one year.
Gerry's career began when he joined the navy as a trainee musician straight out of school at the age of 17 years.
Throughout his time in the Navy Band, he played in every State in Australia, mainly playing the clarinet.
The ship he served on had a crew of 1500 when it had the tour of duty in Vietnam. Gerry played in the band every day as the ship sailed to the Middle East.
The band played for politicians while the ship was docked at Melbourne and he also was in the band when it performed at the opening of the Sydney Opera House and on more tours to Vietnam, Norfolk Island and Papua New Guinea.
Leaving the Navy and joining the RAAF, Gerry played 585 gigs in the Duntroon Band at Parliament House.
After retirement from the services, he worked for the Queensland Education Department as a musical director of community bands.
Aside from music Gerry's main passion is Kayak racing, where he has achieved many national successes.
After answering the many question on his very interesting life, President David invited Barry Kemp to thank our speaker, which was done in an exemplary manner.
David then announced that the speaker for the next meeting on Friday, June 23 is Sam Leonard who will speak on dog sled running.
David then thanked the members for their attendance and closed the meeting.
Alister Lockhart OAM, Publicity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.