Do you have the heart of a Lion? Forbes and District Club would love to meet you

Do you have the heart of a Lion?
You've probably heard of Lions - taken the kids to Lions Park, seen their purple shirts.
But Forbes and District Lions' Peter Bright is asking more community members to consider joining them community service - start by making time to read about what they've done and be inspired.
By Peter Bright, Forbes and District Lions
We are seeking members who have a little time available to help us doing our good works here in Forbes.
We mostly need people with kindness in their hearts, however we also need people with secretarial skills (Club Secretary), financial skills (Club Treasurer).
These jobs don't require any particular qualifications, just the willingness to give us a hand for two to three hrs a week to allow us continue our good work here in Forbes and surrounds.
The Forbes and District Lions Club has now been contributing to our community since August 2008 and during this time we have assisted our community in so many ways.
Our first major project was the refurbishment of the facilities at Lions Park, just look where it is now, compared to where it was prior to 2011.
Since then, we have also refurbished the small Lions Park near the Toyota dealership. This is a great stopover for passing travellers with shaded seating and an up-to-date map of Forbes.
Our major contributions also include, Flood Relief in 2016, more than $100,000 was provided to local farmers during this event.
Flood relief from November 2022 through to the present, so far, we have distributed in excess of $120,000 to affected families in Forbes and Eugowra, with new funding becoming available as funds come in from around Australia and the world.
These contributions are a drop in the bucket in comparison to what we have put into the community since we chartered in August 2008.
We work with the youth with our Lions Youth of The Year Project for Senior School students and our Peace Poster Competition for Junior School children.
Lions Clubs have the Camp Licola Facility in Licola Victoria. This is an adventure type facility and we send two students with disabilities to this camp annually.
On return, they attend one of our meetings to do a presentation on their experiences at the camp. To see the delight on the faces of the students as they do their presentations is a special time for us Lions.
We support the Pre-school centres around Forbes with annual donations.
We support the students from Forbes Primary attend the Riding for the Disabled centre in Young by paying the annual insurance.
In addition to our charitable work, our Lions Club also provide numerous opportunities for networking and socialising.
Members come from all walks of life and professions, allowing for the exchange of ideas and the formation of new friendships.
This can be particularly beneficial for those who are new to an area or looking to expand their social circle after retirement, or moving to a new community.
We regularly conduct Leadership Training Programs and we also have an excellent Worldwide online learning facility that provides one-on-one training for members who are interested in personal development.
In summary, Lions Clubs provide numerous benefits to both their members and the communities they serve. Through their charitable work, networking opportunities, and community-building efforts, these organisations play an important role in improving the lives of those around them.
So, if you are a Forbes resident looking for a really rewarding hobby, why not give a few hours of your time to us to ensure that we can continue all of the good and kind things that we've been doing for the past 15 years.
