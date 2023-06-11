Olya Willis named OAM in 2023 King's Birthday honours list

Olya Willis has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the King's Birthday honours.
For decades now, Ollie has worked alongside her husband Rob Willis OAM to capture the stories and experiences of Australians for the National Library of Australia.
Not only that but thanks particularly to Mrs Willis's post-interview work to summarise each interview you or I can search for a person, a place, an event or institution - and click through to hear someone speaking about it.
"We are the lucky ones," Mrs Willis said when asked to reflect on the honour. "We are just so fortunate."
The Willis Oral History Collection is now the largest in the National Library, with more than 1400 interviews - but as Mr Willis says those people will never just be a number in a library catalogue.
"They're all valued, they're precious, they really are," Mrs Willis said.
Names, places and stories spill from the couple one after the other as they reflect on their years of work - those that still make them laugh, those that still move them to tears.
They have travelled the length and breadth of Australia and forged friendships that will last a lifetime.
Mr Willis, who was named an OAM in honours in 2012, says none of it would be possible without Mrs Willis's work since the 1980s.
He is "ecstatic - and more" that his wife's work has been acknowledged this way.
The Willises celebrate 45 years of marriage this year and began this work while Mrs Willis was teaching at Forbes North and they were raising their twin sons Niall and Kris - although quite often Rob would travel and interview with others in those early days.
In an unpaid capacity, she is researcher in the lead up to interviews, recorder and photographer while on site, and summariser in the follow up.
Since Mrs Willis retired in 2008, the National Library work has become pretty much full time for both of them.
They have travelled to every Australian territory and state - even caught up with Australians in New Zealand - from Darwin to Tasmania, Perth to Norfolk Island.
The Willises consider the work they do a privilege, but that doesn't mean it's easy.
They have captured heartbreak and trauma as well as humour and resilience, those who have suffered tragedy and abuse as well as those who have achieved great things.
For five years they captured the stories of our First Nations people in the Bringing Them Home project, they then spent years speaking with child migrants for the Forgotten Australians project.
"Some people have never told their stories to anyone else," Mrs Willis said.
Their work means the first-hand accounts of what children - both Indigenous and European - suffered in those years are now on the record.
"We didn't know the impact that had on us - and still does," Mr Willis reflects.
"We have each other, we can share these moments and you couldn't do it on your own - there's no way."
There are also many stories of those who have achieved great things: our first Paralympians who competed in Rome in 1960; the boy from Bedgerabong who became a doctor in Broome and traced the steps of the explorers.
And the stories of the "ordinary" Australians across the generations - always taking care to include women's voices, multicultural voices, the many sides of a story.
Some of the people the Willises have recorded have passed on now, but their voices are captured, we can listen to and connect with them, we can learn from them.
This year, they have worked on a project very dear to Mrs Willis's heart, recording the stories of Ukranians who have come to Australia since the outbreak of war.
Her parents came to Australia in 1949 as Ukrainian displaced persons - who had been in forced labour camps in Germany in World War II.
Ollie was born here, but surrounded by Ukrainian community in those early years and still proud of and passionate about it.
"When I think about it I was really immersed in (Ukrainian culture)," she reflects.
"We spoke our language at home, I read Ukrainian books - dad was a prolific reader. I went to Ukrainian school on Saturday morning ... belonged to a youth group and a dancing group.
"Religion was quite strong - we'd go to church on Sunday, celebrate Christmas and Easter."
Her parents were remarkable. They had married in Germany and came to Australia with one suitcase between them, bonded to the Australian government to work for two years.
Although they spoke to some extent of their experiences, their legacy is one of gratitude, of a positive outlook.
In 1974, young Ollie came to Forbes to commence her teaching career at Forbes North - where she would work the next 34 years. Through theatre and music she met Rob, and the rest is local history.
"Forbes has been good to me!" she says with feeling.
"I keep saying I have been so fortunate. I've done my teaching which I've loved and I've gone into this other world of collecting and preserving people's lives, memories, experiences."
Now she gets to share her Ukrainian heritage with her grandchildren - making cherry dumplings at Christmas time just one example.
And there just aren't words for the experiences she has shared this year of speaking with people from her homeland in the language of her homeland.
"It's not something we can put a word to - it's almost like a DNA connection," Mrs Willis said.
As both Willises reflect on their work for the National Library and the many stories they have captured, connection is a key word.
As they've gained experience as interviewers, they have increasingly valued the time around the formal interview.
Whether that's sitting with Indigenous elders learning how they predict the weather, or having a cuppa at a timber table in a house in a forest.
"We've got so much to learn," Mrs Willis said.
"We don't have to do this, we do it because we want to. We enjoy meeting people and hearing their life story - sometimes it's not 'pleasant'."
Forbes is the richer for having this couple call this town home: many, many locals have been recorded in their Voices of the Bush collection.
Snippets captured on tape decades ago now add to our understanding of history through work like our digital heritage trail.
Yes, those spoken words were captured by the Willises here dating back decades.
"These little grabs of people - real people - talking about these things are so powerful," Mr Willis adds.
While Mrs Willis says she was speechless when the phone call advising her of her OAM came through, it has given her cause to pause and reflect on this labour of love.
"It's just something I do - I do it and enjoy it," Mrs Willis said.
"But then when you reflect back you think, it's important."
