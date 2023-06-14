Hole-in-one highlight of 2023 CanAssist Charity Golf Day

Forbes golfers had a busy weekend with golf events scheduled right across the weekend. Fortunately the weather was favourable with rain holding off each day until all the physical activity was done. And one golfer managed the perfect shot, scoring a 'Hole-in-One'.
The Saturday event was the Annual Can-Assist Golf Charity Day, run in aid of the Forbes branch. The field of 117 included players from local clubs as well as from Wollongong, Sydney and Picton, made up the 30 groups which competed in this 4-Person Ambrose Medley event.
At the Presentation, organiser Andrew Grierson gave special thanks to the businesses around town who had willingly donated goods to the event. Such was their generosity that the prize list went to eight groups, as well as the individual successes. Thanks were also given to the hard workers who provided the BBQ meal, to Beryl and Lynnie Roberts for the Scorer tasks, and to the Golfie Hotel for their warm hospitality.
The Scratch winners were the group of L Grierson, S Mineham, S Tind-Simmons and C Hanrahan. Their score of 31-31-62 did not have a single bogey blemish, and finished in style with birdie-birdie. While the 'guns' had the majority of the drives the 'lesser' players produced their best when most needed.
The Champion team for the event is decided on the handicap score, and was awarded to a team who were in scintillating form, finishing with a score of 54 1/4 nett off their 61 scratch score. The team comprising L O'Connor, Alf Davies, T Sharpe and P Duke shared the required drives. They also had no bogeys, and really excelled on the front-9 scoring six birdies and an eagle to record 28. They went quiet on the back-9 with only three birdies.
The team in second place were a combination of locals and family visitors. Locals J LeBrocque and J Hamilton showed the way for W Bergman and A Whittingham to finish with 56 3/4 nett. They also went bogey-less, and played evenly on both halves.
The other prize winners were:
NTPs were held on all par-3's, going to:
Of the men, only Stephen Uphill missed his '2'. For the ladies Wendy Simmons missed out also. Throughout the day there were twenty 2's and two eagles, both of which were scored on the 6th hole.
The big story of the day was the scoring of a Hole-in-One by Veronica Rebellato on the 3rd. Her tee shot was a low stinger, hit the ground before the green and rolled quickly towards the pin. The others in the group finished short of the green. When the group got to the green Veronica's ball was not to be seen, with the thought that it had rolled across the green and OB at the back. But a casual check of the hole as they walked back to the other balls found the ball, with a consequent rowdy celebration. This shot undoubtedly earned Veronica the 3rd Hole Super Pin.
This format of golf throws up many different situations. One group managed a par on the 11th hole after having deviated along the 7th fairway, playing a miraculous shot over the trees and sinking a long putt. Others had trouble with putting and were not able to adjust to the pace, having many of their putts roll off the green.
One player was so intent on getting a mighty drive away that the resultant air-swing almost put his back out. Then there was the player who called the shot then promptly executed. The best drive in one group had gone through the 18th green. Jeff House told his players that it was an easy chip, soft landing and gentle roll into the cup. He was first play and did exactly that for a welcome '2' on the card.
On Monday the Club staged a PGA Scramble. This was well supported with players from six clubs forming 21 groups. This was sufficient entries for the winning team to progress to the Regional Final, but not quite enough for two teams to progress.
The winning team had travelled from Young, and comprised Fiona & Adam Tanner and Robert & Nick Bush. Their handicap of 9.5 was very handy, and coupled to their scratch score of 65 shot them into the lead. They finished their front-9 with four straight birdies, followed by a mediocre back-9 with three birdies and a bogey.
Runners-up were a local group of players. Jack Dobell, Nick Ryan, Glen Hooper and Max Medlyn combined to produce the best scratch score of the day, a 63. But their handicap of only 6 1/8 brought them short of a win by just over 1 stroke with a 56 7/8 nett. Their bogey start was countered by six birdies, while four birdies on their back-9 helped their cause.
Third place went to Luke Donnelly, Matt Brown, Joel & Stephen Tongue from Dubbo. They also had a 65 scratch but with a handicap of only 6 3/4 they fell short by nearly three strokes. Birdies proliferated on their front-9 for a 32, while their back-9 had a birdie on the 12th coupled to an eagle on the 15th hole to produce a 33.
Scoring under-par in this format is important. On the day, three quarters of the scores were under 70, with hapless highest score being recorded by a group from Trundle. Despite coming off sand greens they handled the grass greens well, but had problems from tee to green. A Forbes group brought up the rear of the field, who while only having the second-worst score only had an average handicap.
Head Pro Will Gunn thanked the attending teams, especially those who had travelled and included teams from Young, Dubbo, Wentworth GC, Trundle, Condobolin and Parkes. Thanks also to Callaway who provided the prizes. He invited all to the Forbes GC usual Scramble event scheduled for Sunday 3 September.
There were not enough players to run a Sunday Stableford Medley.
Here is the News:
Next weekend starts a run of Championship events for both Club and District, before a quiet July at the end of which is the LVDGA Mens 4BBB to be played at Bogan Gate.
On Sunday 18 June Forbes is hosting the Lachlan Valley DGA Championships and Pennants. This is both an individual and teams event. The nomination fee is only $15, with a special Lasagne meal available for purchase from the Golfie at the end of play. Late entries will be accepted if you contact Steve Betland (0418 405969) as soon as possible.
On Saturday 17 June the competition is the 4BBB Stroke Championship, with awards for Scratch and Handicap scores. Choose your partner well. The following weekend will be the Foursomes Championship played over two days.
Head Pro Will Gunn is expecting a delivery of merchandise this week, so you can use your winning vouchers to get your supply of golf balls and other equipment.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday 17 June is scheduled for the 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by HG Duff & Partners. Sun 18 June has the LVDGA Champs & Pennants, with the course closed for the morning but play available in the afternoon. A Stableford Medley is scheduled.
Naturally no competition in twin-towns veterans golf last week due to the rain but it is 'all systems go' on Thursday with the scheduled Lachlan Valley Association monthly 18 holes to be played in the ever changing Parkes layout due to current course layout works.
Be there from 9am for play when called.
Last Tuesday 11 players took part in a social 12 holes which was won by Ken Sanderson with 29 points from Dave Rhodes 27 and the 'down the middle' Steve Edwards on 26.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
Last Wednesday 7th the Ladies played a Stableford event with a twist as we drew for partners after play to determine which pair won the trophy of the day which was donated by Jill Morgan and Fleur Wells.
The good luck went to Julie Scott and Robin Lyell who won with 65 points on a countback from Julie Wood and Rose Carroll.
NTP on 9th Anne Marie Gaffney and 18th Sally Perry.
Ball Sweep to 33 points on Individual best scores were Rose Carroll, Sally Perry, Kate Steele Park, Heather Davidson and Debbie Dingwall.
Congratulations to Veronica Rebellato for her Hole in One on Saturday on none other than 3rd Hole which is the Super Pin and what a great success the Can Assist day was.
