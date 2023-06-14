Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Hole-in-one highlight of 2023 CanAssist Charity Golf Day

June 15 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes golfers had a busy weekend with golf events scheduled right across the weekend. Fortunately the weather was favourable with rain holding off each day until all the physical activity was done. And one golfer managed the perfect shot, scoring a 'Hole-in-One'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.