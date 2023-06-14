Hole-in-one highlight of 2023 CanAssist Charity Golf Day

The big story of the day was the scoring of a Hole-in-One by Veronica Rebellato on the 3rd. Her tee shot was a low stinger, hit the ground before the green and rolled quickly towards the pin. The others in the group finished short of the green. When the group got to the green Veronica's ball was not to be seen, with the thought that it had rolled across the green and OB at the back. But a casual check of the hole as they walked back to the other balls found the ball, with a consequent rowdy celebration. This shot undoubtedly earned Veronica the 3rd Hole Super Pin.