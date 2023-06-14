Mitch Andrews wins men's bowls title in solid Major Single final contest

Supporters lined both ends of the green with more finding seating on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club verandah as they witnessed the Major Singles final last Saturday where Mitch Andrews defend the title he won last year with victory over Robert 'Bert' Bayley.
After 27 ends Mitch had the better of the score winning 25-18.
Being a member of a proud lawn bowling family Mitch had support worthy of a champion sportsman who led the Forbes Magpies into battle against the Parkes Spacemen on Sunday and while on the wrong side of the scoreboard there it was a sporting weekend to remember.
Towards the end of play 'Bert' commented, "I hoped I could give him a good game, and I feel I have."
He certainly did, and while 'Bert' feels his best game isn't singles there in nothing to stop him adding a singles title to his list of wins in Major Pairs, Triples and Fours.
Glenn Kearney who marked the game backed up the feeling that the game was a fitting reward for spectators.
"I have seen many finals involving some of the best from past years and while this wasn't the best I've seen it was still up there, a very good game. They both displayed talent worthy of a Major final," he said.
Mitch jumped out of the boxes to lead 6-0 after four ends with 'Bert' replying to level at 6-all after seven. It then became a game of 'to and fro' from 9-all after 11, 12-all after 14, 15-all after 17 with Mitch scoring two on the next end for 17-15, a lead he never gave up winning six of the remaining nine ends.
The last semi final in Major Pairs with the fancied pairing of Alf Davis and Christian West advancing the finale winning 21-12 over 'Bessy' Besgrove, who subbed for Mick Kelly and 'Booza' Bolam with the game called to an end after 20 ends.
Starting in the chill and wet of Monday morning 'Bessy' and 'Booza' appeared to like the wintery conditions leading 7-4 after eight then 11-8 after 12. Three to the favourites had it 11-all prior to them winning seven of the last eight ends.
They now play the father and son combination of Joe and Jeff Nicholson in a final where both pairing have support. A date for the game is yet to be announced.
Last Friday bowls followers on adjoining rinks were keen on the Minor Singles championship game between Rick Stewart and Jeff Nicholson keenly contested before Rick ruled supreme 25-18.
As so often quoted 'it is never over until 'that' lady sings', well it may have been opposite for Jeff who had a slow start down 7-0 after seven ends. While having some chance, he never recovered. Down 11-8 after 14 then 21-18 after 25 with Rick claiming his winning four on the last three of 28 ends.
Also played on Saturday were two games in Minor Singles where Terry Molloy got the better late over Peter Mackay while Dale Scott continued on his winning run take down 'Bessy' Besgrove 25-19.
Terry jumped to a 11-3 lead after seven prior to Peter taking over to lead 14-12 in 15. Playing slightly 'ill' Peter struggled late for the likeable greens assistant to win the run home 15-3.
After an even start Dale got the upper hand to lead 13-4 after 10 with 'Bessy' replying to bridge the gap for 14-all after 16. It was then 23-14 to Dale after 19 and 23-19 after 23 with Dale adding singles on the last two ends played.
He is a proud family man, a successful rural producer, a loyal Dragons supporter (who is happy this week) and judged by many as one the most improved 'social' players in the club. We're highlighting Noel Jolliffe who played a round of Minor Singles against Dale Scott last Wednesday.
Like the Dragons the bounce of the ball was against Noel as he went down 25-24 in a thriller over 25 ends. After 6-all in six ends Dale led 12-11 after 14 then 20-15 after 17. Noel answered the challenge to lead 24-20 after 22 seeking that one to win, to no avail as Dale showed the benefit of practice to score a three then two singles for victory advancing to the weekend rounds.
$1000 DRAW - Before any 'minor' results and notes a bit of house keeping. Example - if there was a raffle for $1000 I would assume you would buy a ticket or two. Well you don't have to as this week's members draw at the club, our 'Bowlie', is worth just that, 1000 big ones and being a financial members you get a ticket, FREE.
Only rule, you must be there Wednesday at 7pm to collect. By the way the Chinese dinner at the club is judged by many as the best possible. See you there.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Last WEDNESDAY morning a full green highlighting the popularity of mid-week social bowls where winners were Jamie Dukes and Sid Morris with a 17-12 win in 22 ends over Terry Molloy and Alf Davies after leading 9-6 in 11 ends.
Denny Byrnes and John Gorton won 26-11 over Chris Bailey and Rick Stewart in 18 leading 13-3 at half time. Closer next door with John Baass and 'fall guy' Bob Grant winning 21-19 in 16 over John Browne and Geoff West after 12-all at eight ends.
In a game of triples a hot combination of Paul Doust, Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick cruised to a 21-8 win in 16 over Fred Vogelsang, Michael Coles and Kerry Roach while Rob Priest and Tony Bratton had to battle winning 23-21 in 24 over Ray Drabsch and John Kennedy. Just as close after 12 with the victors behind 9-10.
It was a case of two Bill's who kept all one their toes when it came to 'support' or score ... which Bill was that? In the end it was Bill O'Connell and Cheree Vincent winning 22-19 in 22 over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan. We said the two Bill's held the spotlight, imagine the comments from Cheree and Kerry at the other end? Another story on two 'lively' bowlers.
Another Vincent featured in the last game with Max feeling he was 'off' his game leading for president Peter Mackay going down 20-19 in 20 against Geoff Coles and Barry Shine who led 19-8 after 14 prior to picking up one on the last for victory. In-club winners Bob Grant and Sid Morris, again.
A shower of rain failed to stop six keen bowlers on THURSDAY afternoon with Terry Molloy terrorising to claim a resting toucher and the recipient of a raspberry. Also resting touchers to Tara-Lea Shaw and Jamie Dukes.
Winners of the one triples game were Jamie and Terry with their skip Al Phillips with a 18-13 win over Nigel McKenzie, Tara-Lea for skip Dale Scott.
Only two games for the $300 jackpot on SUNDAY morning where Alan Hilder was the only resting toucher with raffle winners Robyn Pols and Dale Scott.
Winning rink Terry Molloy, Kerry Roach and John Kennedy 15-8 over Ron Thurlow, Allan Afflick and Allan Hilder in 12 ends. They had to come from behind down 7-5 at half time.
Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott won 13-9 in 16 over Peter Tisdell and John Cutler jumping away to a 8-2 lead after eight.
CLUB NEWS Social bowls for everyone every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
