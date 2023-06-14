Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mitch Andrews wins men's bowls title in solid Major Single final contest

By Sport and Rec Club
June 14 2023 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our 2023 bowls major singles finalists Mitchell Andrews and Bert Bayley. Picture by Tara Shaw
Our 2023 bowls major singles finalists Mitchell Andrews and Bert Bayley. Picture by Tara Shaw

Supporters lined both ends of the green with more finding seating on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club verandah as they witnessed the Major Singles final last Saturday where Mitch Andrews defend the title he won last year with victory over Robert 'Bert' Bayley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.