Police chaplains are present at most major disasters and critical incidents and Father Dwyer has seen his fair share. He accompanied and supported state and Australian Federal Police during major incidents and operations, such as the Waterfall train derailment in 2003, the 2004 Phuket Tsunami Relief Operation where he helped to identify the deceased and received an Operations Medal in 2011, the 2011 Quakers Hill nursing home fire and the Rozelle convenience store fire and explosion in 2014.