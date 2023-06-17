Looking at Landcare: winter walks calendar out now

Hi Landcarers,
The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association have released their Winter Walks calendar.
Their first walk will be on Wednesday, 21 June on the property of Clive Hawken. Walkers are asked to meet at 1035 Cookamidgera Road. This is a Medium, 3 - 4 kilometre walk, with some climbing. This walk will be led by Clive Hawken and Graeme MacRaild. Walk start time is still to be confirmed. Walkers are asked to contact Graeme MacRaild the night before the walk on 0474 041 082 to confirm details.
On Wednesday, 19 July, Walk Leaders Liz and Graeme MacRaild are headed to Conimbla National Park. Walkers are asked to meet at 9.30am at Gooloogong Memorial Park on the corner of Main Street (Lachlan Valley Way) and King Street (Warraderry Way). This is a Hard, 6 - 8 kilometres, with some climbing and scrambling! Note that if there is interest, a group may also do a more gentle walk on track. Contact Liz MacRaild for further information on 0455 915 989.
Walkers are headed to Gunning Gap, Forbes on Wednesday, 16 August, with Walk Leader, Peter Cannon. Meet at Forbes Railway Station at 9.30am. This is an Easy 4 kilometre walk. Please contact Peter the night before the Walk to confirm your attendance on 6866 1225.
Martin Bell is the Walk Leader on Saturday, 9 September at Goobang National Park Bumberry Ridge Trail. Walkers are asked to meet at Parkes Lions Park, Molong Road at 9am or at the Bumberry Ridge Trail Rest Area at 9.20am. This is a Medium, on track and off track 6 kilometres, with steep sections. Please contact Walk Leader Martin Bell on 0429 346 586 the evening before the walk.
New walkers are always welcome! Walkers are reminded to bring along enough food and water for the entire day as well as suitable clothing, footwear, hat and sunscreen. A pair of good binoculars and a fold up chair for the post- walk cuppa is recommended.
NPA walks are generally pretty leisurely taking time to spot birds, plants, spiders etc.
Walkers are insured through NSW National Parks Association and contact details are collected and forwarded to NPA head office, to meet insurance requirements.
All walks are subject to weather restrictions and other possible closures of the parks. Contact the walk leader the evening prior to the scheduled walk.
