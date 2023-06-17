Looking at Landcare: winter walks calendar out now

Their first walk will be on Wednesday, 21 June on the property of Clive Hawken. Walkers are asked to meet at 1035 Cookamidgera Road. This is a Medium, 3 - 4 kilometre walk, with some climbing. This walk will be led by Clive Hawken and Graeme MacRaild. Walk start time is still to be confirmed. Walkers are asked to contact Graeme MacRaild the night before the walk on 0474 041 082 to confirm details.