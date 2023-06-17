Australia has been through some very tough times in the past four years.
Devastating fires and floods, and the fracturing of our lives with government policies and decisions leaving a great many Australians feeling disillusioned and cynical of institutions they once held dear.
Hoody's Community of Unity Tour is coming to Parkes next week - it's an evening with Graham Hood who's become a major spokesperson in Australia's fight for freedom.
As a Qantas pilot Captain Graham Hood had an extensive career spanning 50 years. He made an agonising decision to resign when he chose not to accept corporate mandates imposed on his industry.
Graham and his wife Michelle have chosen to stand-up and be a voice in a world seemingly tearing itself apart.
"We can just ignore the plight of our nation or stand up and do something constructive to restore this once great land," the couple said.
Graham has spoken to hundreds of thousands of people at public events and even more globally on his podcast called Club Grubbery with friend John Larter. John Larter is a paramedic of 25 years who was terminated for refusing to go along with a mandate he thought crazy. Together they reach hundreds of thousands every week bringing as much truth as they can.
"This hasn't been an easy journey," Graham said.
"In recent months we have been drawing attention to the many injured by this armoury of government and corporate policies."
Graham and Michelle said they come across many heartbreaking stories as they tour our country in their efforts to bring communities together. In the past year they have visited 180 communities in all states, except the NT, and spoken at gatherings of hundreds of people.
As a man of faith Graham has baptised almost 200 people in various locations who are seeking a simple faith to help them navigate the perplexities of the 'new normal'.
Come and hear this couple speak a truth that will hopefully restore the heart of our great nation. Their aim is to unite all and share hope for the future.
The event takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm in the Starlight Room at the Parkes Services Club. It is free and tea and coffee will be provided.
It is State of Origin that night but there will still be time to catch the footy after Hoody.
