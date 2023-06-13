Highway tragedy: Man killed when car, truck crash south of Forbes

A man has died after a crash just South of Forbes on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Wirrinya Road and the Newell Highway about 4.45pm on Tuesday, a NSW Police media statement issued Wednesday morning said.
Police have confirmed the driver of the car, an 85-year-old man, has tragically died at the scene.
The driver of the truck - a 26-year-old man - was not injured but was taken to Forbes District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the matter. The Newell Highway was closed to all traffic until about midnight.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
