Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Highway tragedy: Man killed when car, truck crash south of Forbes

Updated June 14 2023 - 9:34am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway tragedy: Man killed when car, truck crash south of Forbes
Highway tragedy: Man killed when car, truck crash south of Forbes

A man has died after a crash just South of Forbes on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.