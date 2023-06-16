How to lower your cholesterol naturally

This is branded content.

High cholesterol is a common problem among adults. According to the Government of Victoria's Better Health Channel, about half of Australian adults have a total blood cholesterol level of more than 5 mmol/L. The target is 5.5 mmol/L for people who don't have any other cardiovascular risk factors.

But the fact is that many people with high cholesterol also have conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, as well as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, lack of exercise, and poor diet. For such people, anything over 5 mmol/L is a problem.

In this post we take a close look at five things you can do to naturally lower your cholesterol and boost your overall health. But first, a brief word about cholesterol and its effects.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty, waxy substance produced by the liver. It plays an important role in the production of hormones - including testosterone and oestrogen - vitamin D, and bile. It also helps to build and repair cells.

There are two types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). HDL cholesterol is also known as "good cholesterol", while LDL is known as "bad cholesterol."

LDL shuttles cholesterol from the liver throughout the body where it is used as needed. HDL then collects the unused cholesterol and brings it back to the liver. Having too much LDL or too little HDL disrupts this regulatory process and results in a build-up of cholesterol in your blood vessels.

Over time, high cholesterol causes clogged arteries and increases your risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure.

How to lower cholesterol naturally

For some people, prescription medication is necessary to keep their blood cholesterol levels in check. If your cholesterol levels are only slightly elevated, your doctor may first recommend lifestyle changes. In any case, incorporating some or all of the following changes into your daily routine can have a positive impact on your cholesterol and general well-being.

Avoid saturated and trans fat

When it comes to dietary fat, trans fat is the worst. This ultra processed substance-which combines liquid fat with hydrogen-results in a longer shelf life for various foods. It also wreaks havoc on your cholesterol levels and heart health. Because it's so bad for you, most food producers have stopped using it. The ones that still use it don't call it "trans fat". Instead they use the words "partially hydrogenated". If you see that term on a label, don't buy the product.

As for saturated fats, they occur naturally in animal products such as eggs, butter, cheese, and meats. Limit your intake of these foods which are known to cause cardiovasular disease.

Eat more "good" fat

Fat is not necessarily a bad thing. There are good sources of dietary fat that not only don't cause heart disease, but actually work to prevent it. They are known as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. They exist in high concentrations in oils derived from olive, sunflower, grapeseed, and safflower.

Other good sources of good fat include seeds, nuts, legumes, and soy.

Try a vegetarian or vegan diet

Most people are still very reluctant to embrace a plant-based diet, but doing so is a sure-fire way to improve your heart health and reduce your risk of major cardiovascular events. A recent study found that people who adhered to a plant-based diet saw a 10 per cent decrease in LDL levels compared to people who ate meat. That's a significant difference.

Bear in mind that plant-based diets are only as healthy as you make them. If you're still consuming lots of fatty, sugary junk food, you can't expect your cholesterol to go down very much if it goes down at all. What you should do is focus on eating more fruits, veggies, legumes, and whole grains. Plant-based meat substitutes can be okay as well, but pay close attention to saturated fat levels.

Get more exercise

Exercise is terrific for your whole system, especially your heart. A consistent and effective exercise routine can both decrease LDL and increase HDL. It's one of the most powerful tools you can use to improve your cholesterol, lose weight, and just feel better in general.

For many people, the hardest part of exercising is knowing where to begin. This is particularly true if you've been leading a sedentary lifestyle for a long period of time.

At first, aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise four or five times per week; then work upwards from there. Examples of moderate exercise include:

Brisk walking

Bicycling

Yoga

Easy swimming

Easy jogging

Aerobics

Dancing

Sport such as badminton, football, and doubles tennis

Once your body adjusts to the new exercise regimen, you can begin lengthening your workouts and/or making them more intense. If you're unsure whether your heart is healthy enough for exercise, consult your physician.

Give up smoking

Smoking is one of the leading risk factors for high cholesterol and other cardiovascular conditions. Whereas exercise lowers LDL and raises HDL, smoking has the opposite effect. It also damages and clogs your arteries, constricts your blood vessels, and thickens your blood.

The good news is that quitting smoking has an almost immediate beneficial effect. Heart UK reports that your heart attack risk begins to fall within a few weeks of quitting. After a few months, your blood flow will improve. And one year after quitting cigarettes, your risk of developing heart disease will drop by as much as 50 per cent.