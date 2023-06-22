Just magic: crowds thrilled at Frost and Fire 2023

Frost and Fire 2023 has been hailed a blazing success by organisers.
A near capacity crowd from around the region and interstate passed through the Forbes Ski Dam gates over the period of the evening.
The vibe was pumping, fire pits were kept roaring, food, refreshment vendors were busy and social media was bombarded with amazing images. There was no better place to be.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said improvements made to the format this year, including a new layout, were well received.
"It was a great crowd, great weather, great vendors and I thank all for your support. It was fantastic to see local vendors and businesses take advantage of this opportunity, and our guests really enjoyed what was on offer," Mayor Miller said.
She also especially thanked the RFS and SES volunteers for their role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all those in attendance.
"Birdee, an amazing musician born in Parkes and schooled in Forbes, was so impressed with the event, saying it was bigger and better than she expected," Mayor Miller said.
"I have only heard positive feedback from those in attendance.
"Just looking around at the crowd on the night, at the groups gathered around the firepits, it was truly heartwarming to see the coming-together and friendships, the putting aside of worries for one special evening," she said.
"The entertainment was phenomenal, and I am so proud of our local and regional talent holding their own with Sneaky Sound System, a group with international acclaim.
"Each just set the scene, got the crowd pumping, it was amazing."
Entertainment was provided by Grenfell's Belinda Day, locals Em, Jo and Cler, the Dyagang Boys Koori Dance Group, Birdee, Sneaky Sound System, Sydney Fire Dancers and of course the breath-taking moment the Frost and Fire effigy was lit. The effigy was created by Rick's Timberworks and photography by Rachael Lenehan.
