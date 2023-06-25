Forbes Advocate
The BreastScreen van is coming to Forbes

June 26 2023 - 8:44am
The mobile BreastScreen van is returning to Forbes in July. Picture supplied
BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer - and they're bringing the service back to Forbes.

