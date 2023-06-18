Forbes Advocate
Got flood footage and imagery? NSW Government wants to hear from you

Updated June 19 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:48am
Floodwaters closed Battye Street to regular traffic in two separate major flood events in November 2022. File picture
The NSW Government is calling for photos, drone footage and historical data from last year's record flooding and previous years to underpin vital floodplain management plans being updated in the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Billabong Creek and Lachlan valleys.

