Forbes talent Josie Mckenzie is kicking goals toward bright future in football

Updated June 21 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:24am
Forbes' Josie Mckenzie and Young's Ruby Schofield from the Lachlan United Under 14s starred on debut with Canberra Croatia. Picture supplied
Forbes' young soccer stars continue to kick goals, with Josie Mckenzie identified for a Football Australia 2010 Girls Elite Invitation Game and successful on debut in the Canberra football league.

