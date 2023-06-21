Forbes talent Josie Mckenzie is kicking goals toward bright future in football

Forbes' young soccer stars continue to kick goals, with Josie Mckenzie identified for a Football Australia 2010 Girls Elite Invitation Game and successful on debut in the Canberra football league.
Josie, whose dad and coach Doug Mckenzie says has been playing since she could walk, already has a string of representative credits to her name.
Now she has signed up to play with Canberra Croatia Under 14s alongside her Lachlan United Under 14s teammate Ruby Schofield, the pair blitzing their debut for the club in the capital's semi-professional league.
Josie's already been asked to play up an age group, on field for 35 minutes in the Under 15s game which her team won 3-0 as well as playing a near full game for Under 14s in their 8-nil victory on the weekend.
That backed onto an exciting trip to Football NSW headquarters at Valentine Park, where Josie was invited to participate in an Elite 2010 (for girls born in that year) game.
A total 27 girls were split into three teams of nine to take the field - Josie one of only two players from the country to take part in the trial amongst players from Sydney clubs.
It was a serious talent identification trial for all involved.
"They did their warm-ups, they did biometric tracking, GPS profiles - they wore GPS trackers," Doug said.
It's all recognition for serious training and and travel for the 13-year-old, who attends regular morning training in Forbes, Country training in Orange as well as Canberra Croatia training in the capital.
Josie is a talented midfielder, but versatile.
"She can play centre back comfortably and anywhere really," Doug said.
"That's the way we try to develop the kids so they can play anywhere.
"The benefit of playing at the back is being able to read the game and improve their defence as well - that makes them a better all round player."
Josie will be back on the field in Forbes when Botanical Gardens hosts the NSW Country Girls' Cup from July 7 to 9.
