Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes has the west's best teacher trainer in Colin Hawthorn

June 21 2023 - 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Bend Catholic College's Colin Hawthorn was named Western region's best VET teacher / trainer. Picture supplied
Red Bend Catholic College's Colin Hawthorn was named Western region's best VET teacher / trainer. Picture supplied

Red Bend's Colin Hawthorn has been named the Western region's VET teacher / trainer of the year - recognised for his dedication over more than 40 years teaching and more than 10 years mentoring the next generation of educators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.