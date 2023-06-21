Forbes has the west's best teacher trainer in Colin Hawthorn

Red Bend's Colin Hawthorn has been named the Western region's VET teacher / trainer of the year - recognised for his dedication over more than 40 years teaching and more than 10 years mentoring the next generation of educators.
Over the years The Advocate has reported on numerous student achievements from his department - no less than five Australian WorldSkills Primary Industries winners and two first-in-subject in their HSC.
Now the spotlight is on Mr Hawthorn himself, a College graduate himself who initially came back to Red Bend to teach woolclassing and develop the school farm.
He's now been teaching senior science and agriculture and served as the school's agriculture coordinator for years.
Today the school farm boasts a cropping and irrigated lucerne program, cattle and sheep stud, and most excitingly for Mr Hawthorn students launching careers into many areas of agriculture.
"I've seen so many students go on and be vets, research scientists, farm managers, financial advisors, there are so many different avenues in agriculture," he reflected this week. "That's the enjoyment for me, seeing them go and do all this."
Agronomy, ag business and genetics are some more of the pathways his students have pursued.
As a farmer himself - who grew up on the family farm between Forbes and Grenfell - his insights come from the industry in real time, and there have been plenty of changes.
"The school's new tractor has autosteer and GPS, we're teaching the kids how to use that, they need to keep up with the technology," Mr Hawthorn said.
"The Primary Industry kids, it's their responsibility basically to do all the school farm stuff: the fencing, spraying, sowing, looking after livestock - they get the full range.
"We're very fortunate at Red Bend with the facilities that we've got that we can do a lot of the practical things."
The College farm faces the same challenges any farm does and Mr Hawthorn worked for weeks on end to pump water and sandbag levee banks last November.
His commitment to the College, its farm and its students, remains unwavering and for the past 10 years he's also turned his focus to training the next generation of teachers - including supporting the other Red Bend staff in professional development.
Mr Hawthorn and other regional winners will now be considered for the State training awards, and he's honoured by the recognition.
"I think I've spent 50 years of my life (at Red Bend): they've been very good to me, I've really enjoyed it," he said.
"I've had very supportive staff and family over the years which has been really nice, and the school's been good to me: let me develop this farm.
"It's not necessarily a financial returning farm but definitely high on educational return."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.