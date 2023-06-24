Forbes Advocate
Major triples run, won: Kearney, Besgrove and Andrews in 24-22 contest

Updated June 24 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:27pm
Glenn Kearney teamed up with Scott Andrews and Peter Besgrove for major triples victory. File picture
Glenn Kearney teamed up with Scott Andrews and Peter Besgrove for major triples victory. File picture

The 2023 Major Triples was played last Saturday at the 'Bowlie', while small on entries it was still highly successful with eight combinations fighting out the title.

