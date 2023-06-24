Major triples run, won: Kearney, Besgrove and Andrews in 24-22 contest

The 2023 Major Triples was played last Saturday at the 'Bowlie', while small on entries it was still highly successful with eight combinations fighting out the title.
Winners were lead Glenn Kearney, second Peter 'Bessy' Besgrove for skip Scott 'Scooter' Andrews with a 24-22 victory in 25 ends over Warren Keep, Greg Gunn and Robert 'Bert' Bayley.
No one was more excited than 'Bessy' who is relatively new to lawn bowls and reported to be 'over the moon' having claimed his first major title courtesy playing with two team members who display a bit of form every time they hit the green. A real team efforts throughout the day.
They had to come from behind down 3-14 after 10 ends with the score level at 16-all after 18 in the final. The run to the judge had plenty for a good roll-up of spectators with both scoring threes for 19-all on end 20 then another three on the next to 'Scooter', a lead they never gave up with 'Bert' needing four on the last. A two was the best they could do.
Earlier games in the semi finals had the 'Scooter' combo winning 23-21 courtesy four on the last over John Cutler, Laurie Crouch and Troy Clarke while 'Bert' and boys won 23-16 over Grant Lambert, Scott McKellar and Lyall Strudwick.
Round one results had Lyall scoring a one on the last winning 19-18 over Denny Byrnes, Al Phillips and Bruce Williams while the other first round game saw 'Bert's combo winning 28-12 over Brett Davenport, 'Pooch' Dukes and Christian West.
Next final keenly sought will be Major Pairs where the father and son combination of Joe and Jeff Nicholson will take on the fancied combination of Alf Davies and Christian West. Another game worth watching, date yet to be announced when to be played.
Three games in Minor Singles have been playing in the last week with all nail biting affairs not decided until the last ends.
Michael Coles and John Gorton fought out a 25-23 game over 30 ends with Michael winning the last two ends with singles. Earlier it was 5-all after seven, 8-all at 11, 15-all at 17, 20-all at 23 then 23-all after 28.
Rick Stewart continues his winning run with a 25-24 win in 29 ends over Cliff Nelson winning the last with a single. Rick led most of the way, 7-6 after eight, 16-6 after 13, 19-16 after 22 then 24-18 after 26. There's still plenty of fight left in the ageless Cliff who scored a four, then a two for 24-all before Rick 'stole' the last with a single.
Sid Morris had to call on all his experience to win 25-22 over the inform Brett Davenport in 29 ends. Brett started like a startled rabbit to lead 6-0 after three to then see him behind 7-9 after 11 and 9-14 after 15.
The trend changed again for Brett to lead once more 21-14 after 21 before it became 22-all after 27. Sid wrapped it up a two then a single on the last.
WOMEN'S BOWLS
Congratulations to Lesley Dunstan, the Minor Singles winner for 2023. Well done, also to runner-up Cheryl Hodges, one of the club's newer members.
During the past few weeks the ladies have welcomed two new bowling members and a visitor from Newcastle. All new starters are welcome to come and try a game of bowls. Every Wednesday bowls starts at 10am. Phone your name in by 9.30 to 6852 1499.
The AGM of the Forbes Women's Bowling Club will be held on Wednesday July19 July at 10am. All positions will be declared vacant. The sub-committee will be looking for a new committee to carry on.
Subs are now due. Full membership of Bowls NSW is $120, social bowling $40 while membership of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club is only $10. Pay at the bar.
Last Wednesday one social triples match was played between Annette Tisdell, Helen Bailey and Sue Smith against Gail McKay, Robyn Mattiske and Sandra Priest. It was a very friendly game as the final score was a draw at 16-all.
The other game was pairs with Sue White and Angela Dent winning in a tight match over Colleen Liebich and Cheryl Hodges, score 16-15.
COMING UP - Saturday and Sunday September 23 and 24, Open Gender 2-Bowl Triples with a generous $6,000 cash to split up among the winners.
For more info contact 'Scooter' Andrews on 0409 511 459 or email club forbesport@bigpond.com to book your entry.
Fee, $75 per player includes lunch, pay on the day. The $10 legendary breakfast is back on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Saturday night's meal and entertainment will be a 'do not miss'. Fire Bucket and all. It is guaranteed to be a fantastic weekend of bowls and entertainment. Don't miss it.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Geoff Coles is proving to be a favourite for WEDNESDAY morning bowlers greeting the 'trophy table' more often then most. Last week he led for John Kennedy to win 21-12 in 20 ends over John Baass and Tony Bratton. They looked good leading 14-4 at half time.
Finishing strong were John Browne and Lyall Strudwick winning 20-16, also in 20 over Bill O'Connell and Sid Morris. With scores locked 16-all after 18 they scored a single to finish with a three.
At the card draw Dale Scott and Kerry Dunstan would have been feeling comfortable but did not take in the talents of Noel Jolliffe and Laurie Crouch going down 28-13 in 24 with the score 23-2 after 13. To their credit Dale and Kerry finished best but all to late.
Geoff West and Jamie Dukes won 24-18 over Fred Vogelsang and Rick Stewart in 22 leading 20-4 after 11 to sit on 20 for the next 10 ends to finish with four on the last two ends.
In the last game Bill Scott and Peter Mackay won 19-16 over Bob Grant and Rob Priest in 20 with the game highlighted by a five on the last after Peter took the jack to secure the win. In-house winners Rick Stewart and Lyall Strudwick.
$600 is begging to be won for THURSDAY afternoon bowlers where last week with 1st rink winners Denny Byrnes and Alan Hilder, 2nd rink winners Max Vincent and Dale Scott. Resting touchers Danny Byrnes and Terry Molloy, raspberry to Ron Thurlow.
Denny and Alan won 15-13 in 22 over Ron Thurlow and Al Phillips leading 10-5 after 11. Max and Dale were given a scare winning 16-15, also in 22 over Jamie Dukes and a 'fiery' Peter Hocking after scores were locked at 5-all after five, 7-all after nine, 10-all after 13 and 14-all after 20.
Also separated by one Darryl Griffith and Scott McKellar won 20-19 in 20 over Cliff Nelson and Cheree Vincent. It was 10-all at oranges with little as the card shows, between the two in the run home.
Bob Grant and Chris Bayley won 17-13 in 22 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Tony Bratton leading 9-6 after 11. In the last game, triples, Helen Bayley, Terry Molloy and Glenn Kearney had 'canter in the park' winning 26-8 over 16 ends accounting for Grant Lambert, Geoff Brown and Lyall Strudwick leading 13-2 after eight.
Three games on SUNDAY morning with the jackpot $40 while a resting toucher went to Peter Greenhalgh.
Shayne Staines and Dale Scott won 14-12 in the scheduled 16 ends over Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Smith courtesy a 12-4 lead after eight.
John Cutler and Scott McKellar won 18-15 over Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy coming from 8-9 down at 'drinks' while next door Terry Molloy and Al Phillips had close one winning 12-11 over Geoff Coles and Cliff Nelson, also coming from behind 4-5 after eight.
