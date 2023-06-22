Betland, Dawson claim honours in 4BBB Championship

By Short Putt
After another busy weekend of golf the Forbes players will be keen for a rest. But there are no complaints as the sunny weather continues and the frosts stay away, but then you cannot trust 'mother nature'.
Saturday saw the first of the Championship Events for the year with the playing of the 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by HG Duff & Partners. With some winter activity on the farms the field was down a little at 58 players, which included two juniors. The scores were also down a little on previous weeks, perhaps reflecting the farm activity.
The Scratch winners were the pairing of John Betland and Peter Dawson with their 67. They matched each other on every hole except for the 6th where Ecky managed an 'eagle' ahead of John's birdie, but that was followed by a bogey on the 7th. Harry Callaghan and Caleb Hanrahan finished runners-up with one shot behind on 68. They matched the two guns on the front-9 but had only one birdie on the back-9.
The Handicap winners were a mix of 'old and new' with Reggie Murray pairing with Sandy Paterson. Their score of 59 nett had a mix of everything but the clincher was the way they combined. Runners-up were Brett Slack-Smith and Robert Scott with 60 nett, although a bit of untidy scoring may have cost them the win, or was it a couple of double-bogeys on the back-9?
The Ball Sweep went to 67 nett on count back, going to: 63 - Hooper/Tildsley; 64 - Dukes/Callaghan; 65 - Duncan/House, Tooth/D Bernardi; 66 - Livingston/T Cogswell, Duff/Earl, N McMillan/Judge; 67 - R Webb/Rhodes. There were no visitors playing.
The NTPs were few and far between with only four scored, but went to: 9th - Peter Dawson; 18th Kailab Tyne. Neither of them got their '2'. Dave Tildsley was very pleased with his on the 1st hole and Clayton Alley converted with an awkward putt on the 9th.
The Super-pin on the 3rd went to Caleb Hanrahan with a shot to 2.73 metres. He was easily the previous best of 10.5 metres, but the rest of the field were off the mark. Caleb was especially pleased to sink his putt for a '2'.
For those statistically minded here are a few facts to demonstrate the dominance of John Betland and Peter Dawson in this format. Peter has won the Scratch Trophy on six consecutive years, and seven overall. During that time he has paired with John (3 times) and Steve Betland, Tim West, Shane Sallaway and Dan Bayley.
John has won the trophy 15 times since 2001. Only two of those was with his brother Steve. Behind Peter and John there are only two players, since 1988, who have won five times. These are Steve Betland and Mark Collits., followed by Andrew Grierson with four wins.
This format requires a good combination within a pairing. If one player goes astray on a hole then the partner must be able to play well. Because of his handicap John Betland is expected to birdie the 6th hole to score par, which he did. However, he was outdone by partner Ecky who managed an eagle on the hole to keep the scoring going.
Not only is there a need to combine well, there is also a need to score correctly. Some cards were returned with stableford points calculated when this is a stroke event. Presumable those concerned were tracking their 'Keno' challenge.
Some pairings did themselves a disservice by marking the score against the wrong player. And one pairing shot themselves in each foot by picking up on a hole whilst playing a stroke event. They had gone OB and were in the trees which caused their angst.
All this shows that golf is a very demanding sport, both physically and mentally. The endurance physically matches that of a decathlon competitor and the mental endurance matches that of a chess master. Maybe we need more of this format to hone our skills better.
Among all this there are good stories. Many players were pleased with the sunny conditions and slight breeze. Although one pair found this so different from previous weeks that their tempo was upset and they scored woefully. Maybe they needed snow on the ground.
Putting was a challenge for many, perhaps exemplified by the few 2's scored. One player found a solution. He putted then immediately walked after the ball. This approach served him well on long putts where he was able to watch the ball drop into the hole. But Scott Kirkman found this method awkward on short putts, where he was stepping onto the hole before the ball got in.
The fight for the 'Keno ticket' can be quite intense. Andy Dukes and Todd Callaghan felt good at the start of the day, but were up against the Dawson/Betland stream train. They matched their opponents initially but feel behind on the 5th and 6th and then were lost in the steam and smoke.
Greg Webb and Peter Cowhan were likewise confident before the start of the game. But the Haley brothers can be a fearsome pairing and were able to grind their opponents into an early submission.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to the hosting at Forbes of the Lachlan Valley District GA Championships and Pennants. The eight clubs represented included Bogan Gate, Condobolin, Forbes, Grenfell, Peak Hill, Parkes, Trundle and West Wyalong.
Forbes players took both the Cup trophies. Steve Betland, with a scintillating 66 took out the 'blue ribbon' Moulder Cup. Bogeys on the 1st, 8th and 9th holes were easily countered by six birdies and an eagle - this one on the 5th hole. Without the bogeys how good would a '64' have looked?
Brett Thomas took out the 'Gordon Moulder Cup' for best Overall Handicap score. This was on count back from E Heffernan (Condo).
Forbes also dominated the Pennants, taking three of the four flags on offer. The results are:
Scratch:
Handicap:
Pennants: (Scratch Stableford)
The NTPs went to: A-Grade S Betland, B-Grade M Manchur, C-Grade F Latu.
The play was quite slow resulting in some players finishing quite late. This meant many were unable to stay for the presentations and the meal, having to drive home before 'the roos emerged'.
Here is the News:
July looks like a quiet month but remember the LVDGA 4BBB Final to be held at Bogan Gate on Sun 30 July.
The Pro Shop is beginning to get more stock in it so drop in, have a look and chat to Head Pro Will. He is also available for lessons with some keen ones already having availed themselves of his coaching skills.
It is crystal ball time:
On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June the competition is the Foursomes Championships. This again requires a careful selection of your partner as the format requires alternate shots. You don't want to put your partner in a very bad situation. Play will be on both Saturday and Sunday.
Forbes and Parkes shared the individual honors at last week's Lachlan Valley veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
Fifty-one players contested the 18-hole event where Forbes' Don McKeowen (14 handicap) was the A grade winner with a solid round of 38 points, while John Fowler (22 handicap) flew the flag for Parkes to win B grade with 39 points.
West Wyalong's Trevor Tulloch and Colin Riddings from Cowra were the runners-up in A and B grade respectively.
The host club led the way in the Miller/Coles shield teams event with 109 points, seven ahead of runner-up Forbes on 102. Next best was West Wyalong on 100 points followed by Grenfell 88, Condobolin 81 and Cowra 38.
Forbes dominated the nearest-to-pins winning three of the four awards with Barry Parker and Andrew Norton-Knight winning the A and B grades on the first hole and Jeff Haley the A grade on the 11th. Col Ridding was closest in B grade on the 11th hole to complete a good day.
The ball sweep went to 33 points and the winners were: 35 points - Ross Williams (Forbes) and Ian Hendry, Peter Boschman, Nym Dziuba, Tony Hendry and John Pearce (Parkes); 34 - Jeff Haley (F) and Gordon Pritchard and Brian Matthews (P); 33 - John Dwyer and Rob Staples (P), Niel Duncan (F) and Tom Barrie (Condobolin).
This week the twin-towns competition returns with Forbes hosting the event. Registrations from 9.30 for a 10am start.
A cool morning last Tuesday saw only 11 players in the 12 hole comp with Barry Parker best on 25 points while Peter Schofield 23 and Steve Edwards 21 also played well.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am.
By The Roving Reporter
On Wednesday 14th Blows Financial Services sponsored the weekly Stableford competition with Janet Smith winning Division One with 31 points and Ethel Coombs winning Division Two with 28 points. NTP on 9th and 18th was Colleen Venables.
During the same week the Cowra Open Tournament was held over three days with nine Forbes Ladies competing on a challenging course with difficult bunkers.
The best of our players was Heather Davidson who was Runner Up in Division One Stableford and NTP 5th. Robin Lyell also did well being Runner Up in Division Three Stableford on the 1st day and then Runner Up in the Scratch on day two with a nearest the pin on 7th.
At Forbes on Saturday 17th the 4 BBB Stroke Championships were held and the Scratch was won by the Sponsors Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with Runners Up Heather Davidson and Kerry Stirling.
Carolyn and Brianna also won the Handicap with 63 with Jenny Fletcher and Debbie Tilley being Runners Up on 69, NTP 9th was Mandy Tooth.
Our Ladies Pennants Team had a wonderful 4/1 victory over Cowra at Forbes on Monday 19th with the team being Heather Davidson, Kerry Stirling, Debbie Tilly, Sally Perry and Lindy Cowhan, congratulation to all the winners over the past week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.