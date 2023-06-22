Betland, Dawson claim honours in 4BBB Championship

The Scratch winners were the pairing of John Betland and Peter Dawson with their 67. They matched each other on every hole except for the 6th where Ecky managed an 'eagle' ahead of John's birdie, but that was followed by a bogey on the 7th. Harry Callaghan and Caleb Hanrahan finished runners-up with one shot behind on 68. They matched the two guns on the front-9 but had only one birdie on the back-9.