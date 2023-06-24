Matters of State: Donato welcomes Roads Minister to Forbes

Recently we observed was International Men's Heath Week, but men need to be aware of their health all year 'round. I've been quite a vocal advocate for men's health, raising men's health issues on the floor of parliament, lobbying government for the expansion of and improved access to men's health services here in regional NSW. I try to practice what I preach, and lead by example wherever possible, as men are notorious for neglecting their health, soldiering on, and ignoring what their body is trying to tell them. Ladies, the men in your life could benefit from your encouragement, too. Guys, look after your body and get it regularly serviced - just like you would your vehicle!