Matters of State: Donato welcomes Roads Minister to Forbes

June 25 2023 - 8:56am
Phil Donato MP recently joined the Hon. Jenny Aitchison MP, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, to visit nearby road infrastructure projects, and meet the crews whove surmounted unforeseen hurdles but now pushing on towards getting the job done. Picture supplied
Last week I welcomed the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison MP, for her second ministerial visit to the Orange electorate. It was great to see the Minister's enthusiastic interest in the electorate and our road infrastructure projects, spending a few days here covering issues relating to her demanding portfolio.

