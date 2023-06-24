The Parkes College for Seniors have been knitting everything from jumpers and blankets to toys for years to comfort children and families who are taking up residency at the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
When the group of ladies were asked to undertake a special project for the charity for its upcoming ball - crafting 50 'limited edition' chooks with weights in them to be sold off at the event - president Yvonne Rourke didn't think they could do it.
On June 9 they presented Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West executive officer Rebecca Walsh with more than 80.
"When they asked for 50 chooks we thought 'no way'," Yvonne laughed.
"We ended up with more than 80.
"Friday is yarn day... And we had a chook stuffing day."
At the end of every term over several years the College has been donating knitted items to their chosen charity which is Ronald McDonald House.
Whatever is made in that term is what gets donated.
This includes blankets, beanies, material toys, baby clothes, kids jumpers and throw rugs for patients undergoing chemotherapy.
"You name it, it goes to Ronald McDonald House," Yvonne said.
"We often get donated wool from past members and their families so none of it costs anything for Ronald McDonald House."
Rebecca was delighted to see and collect the chooks, in addition to an array of other knitted items that filled five tables in the Masonic Hall in Parkes on June 9.
"We've had a relationship with this beautiful group," she said.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West winter gala ball takes place on July 15 and is their largest annual fundraiser.
The event never proceeded during the years of Covid in 2020 and 2021 but was able to go ahead in 2022.
"This year we're going for gold in what we want to raise," Rebecca said.
It's looking very promising with tickets sold out and a waiting list in place, and there are hopes the chooks will be the pinnacle of the evening.
"These are really unique - we try and look for something unique," Rebecca said.
"When we've attended field days these chooks are all that's talked about so there might be a mad scramble.
"They're so popular, they're absolutely going to go gangbusters.
"We're looking at selling them up around $100 each... [And] people will know they're from the Parkes College for Seniors."
Rebecca told the group the items they make have such a powerful impact on the lives of children who have spent countless nights at the Ronald McDonald House while undergoing medical care, that once they're home and recovering they still have those toys sitting on their beds today.
"We couldn't do these beautiful things (support families) without each and every one of you," Rebecca said to the ladies.
"Thank you for what you do do."
In total 1266 families have stayed 9985 nights at the House, saving families $1.497 million in accommodation costs.
Parkes people remain at the top of the charity's list for who utilise the facility the most than any other town, with 223 families from Parkes staying a total of 1524 nights.
The O'Brien family from Goonumbla, Garry and Loucinda whose son Henry was born at 24 weeks and had a 50-50 chance of surviving - a story the Champion Post shared last October - and who is now on the road to recovery at 21 months old, is just one example of who Ronald McDonald House helps.
"Parkes is our number one town where our families come from," Rebecca said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
