Knitted chooks from Parkes to be sold off at Ronald McDonald House Central West gala ball

Christine Little
By Christine Little
June 24 2023 - 12:40pm
Parkes College for Seniors were asked to knit 50 chooks for the Ronald McDonald House Central West's upcoming gala ball in July. They came back with 80. Picture by Christine Little
Parkes College for Seniors were asked to knit 50 chooks for the Ronald McDonald House Central West's upcoming gala ball in July. They came back with 80. Picture by Christine Little

The Parkes College for Seniors have been knitting everything from jumpers and blankets to toys for years to comfort children and families who are taking up residency at the Central West Ronald McDonald House in Orange.

