Curtain closes on successful Act 1 of Forbes Eisteddfod

The curtain has closed on "Act 1" of the 2023 Forbes Eisteddfod, with Town Hall sections concluding on Tuesday.
It's been a busy week at the Town Hall, with performers from vocalists to bands, instrumentals to school dance.
The volunteer committee behind the event said it had been a brilliant, busy week with a wonderful display of talent from both our local community and surrounding district.
Adjudicator Philip Sketchley OAM was full of praise and very encouraging of all our performers.
Organisers thanked all the performers who entered and who took the stage, and all their teachers and parents for their preparation and commitment.
They also extended thanks to the audience members who supported the performers and the eisteddfod.
This annual event could not run without volunteers - both the small number of very dedicated committee members and those who step up to help through the event itself.
Our community and performers appreciate all your hard work.
Forbes dance eisteddfod begins on July 1.
