Forbes PA and H to enter showground ownership talks with Council

Forbes PA and H Association is to begin discussions on divesting the showground land to Forbes Shire Council.
The direction was set at a special general meeting of the PA and H Association on Monday night, with a show of hands 18-2 in favour of transferring ownership away from the volunteer-run organisation.
Securing the future of our Show by ensuring the grounds and facilities could be upgraded and maintained was foremost on the minds of those who spoke in favour of council taking on the grounds.
The understanding was that the council would have a greater capacity to attract grant funding that is needed to upgrade and repair the infrastructure on site - the grandstand, pavilions, amenities - with works needed due to both their age and the impacts of the major 2022 floods.
The committee then met on Tuesday night to appoint a working group to begin discussions with Forbes Shire Council, Forbes PA and H Association president Pip Perry confirmed on Wednesday.
About 30 people including Show Society members, councillors, Forbes Shire Council staff (and The Advocate) attended Monday night's meeting, where Mr Perry gave some insight into the history and status of the grounds before handing over to Andrew Hall as an independent chair of the night's discussion.
The Showground Trust was instituted on 2 December 1899 and the grounds have been privately owned by the PA and H Association - with the exception of a parcel of leasehold land that has now been resumed by the council for the construction of the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre.
With the floor open for discussion speakers expressed their passion for our local show, and their desire to "move forward" with putting on an excellent annual event.
Whatever arrangements are made, our Show Society will continue to organise and put on our annual Show.
Beyond the Show, the grounds are also host to many campers - more than 10 a night this week, the meeting heard - as well as numerous user groups.
The meeting sought assurance - and was given it - that the council would not "make it impossible" for small groups like Forbes Pony Club to continue to exist and use the grounds.
Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club, Ranch Sorting and Penning, and Jockey Club were all represented on the night.
