Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Cogswells, Pipers our Autumn Squash comp champions

By Drop Shot!
June 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Toole and Chris McQuie after their Thursday night finals contest. Picture by Drop Shot
Cam Toole and Chris McQuie after their Thursday night finals contest. Picture by Drop Shot

By June 14, semis night, after ten weeks of competition squash, Wednesday's four leading teams were; Bilsboroughs, Tooles, Acrets and Cogswells.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.