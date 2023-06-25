Cogswells, Pipers our Autumn Squash comp champions

By June 14, semis night, after ten weeks of competition squash, Wednesday's four leading teams were; Bilsboroughs, Tooles, Acrets and Cogswells.
Court one; Bilsboroughs went in favourites against Cogswells and Christine lost to Wayne 1-6, however Alex Bayley and Jono Webb scored 6-1 wins over Gabe M McMillan and Hannah Nixon, Nikki Doyle lost to talented young Claire Bayley 2-5 as did Max Ridge to Steph Johnston 3-4 but sub Noah Bentick notched a fifth set win of 4-3 against Cam Webb. All of which gave Cogswells a two point win above Bilsboroughs 20.
Court two; Tools suffered intitial losses to Acrets when sub Blair Thomas and Jan Berger scored 2 and 1 to Brodie's 5 and Mel Cowhan's 6. But Tooles finished stronger; sub Coby Hall beat Greg Ridge 5-2, Lucy Cowhan beat Isaac Berger 6-1 then Coby Hall was awarded a 6 point forfeit and Naoh Bentick scored 4-3 against sub Cam Webb pushing Tooles to a 24 to 17 win.
Next evening, June 15 and Thursday's semis teams were; Shaws, Hornerys, Pipers and Dawes.
Court 1; Shaws verses Dawes, sub Jono Cannon lost to Oli 1-6, Jono returned to court defeating Chris McQuie 5-2, Shanna Nock scored 1 to Scott Webb's 6, sub Cam Dale lost to Max Ridley 3-4 and Cam then went on to win against Sam Mackay 6-1 but his team lost 16 points to 19 seating Dawes in a Finals birth.
Court two; Pipers required two substitutes to complete all matches against Hornerys. Lockie Miller defeated Sam 6-1 and Nathan roach lost to Brendon Allegri 2-5. Nathan, back on court beat Mark Webb 6-1, Weivan Huang lost to Austen Brown 1-6 and John Ridley beat Anthony Cotter 6-1 giving Pipers the 21 to 14 win.
Friday night June 16 was finals night.
Wednesday's division were allocated court one.
Christine at two sets all with Cameron suffered defeat 3-4 but from then on her team were on fire. Alex Bayley and Jono Webb continued their semis form defeating Jan Berger and sub Claire Bayley 6-1. Claire subbed a second time defeating Lucy Cowhan 4-3, Max Ridge was awarded a forfeit and sub Cam Webb beat Noah Bentick 6-1 securing Cogswells a convincing win of 31 points to Toole's 10 making them the undisputed Autumn Comp Champions.
Thursday's finalists Pipers verses Dawes was a closer finale.
Sub Lockie Miller beat Oli Dawes 6-1, Nathan Roach and Weivan Huang lost 2-5 to Scott Webb and Max Ridley, John Ridley hit gold defeating Sam Mackay 6-1 and last but by no means least were; Cameron Toole and Chris McQuie in a super five set feast that went on and on until Cam won the final set 15-13 taking his team to a 20 point victory over Dawes on 14.
Despite their captain Darryn being out of action for the last six weeks, Pipers managed enough points to stay in the top four and showed their strength when it was needed most making them the 2023 Autumn Comp Thursday night champs.
