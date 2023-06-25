Looking at Landcare: Join the Forbes National Tree Day planting

Hi Landcarers,
Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) have been successful in obtaining a small grant from Planet Ark's Seedling Bank to support National Tree Day in Forbes.
These funds will be going directly back into the community through the Forbes Riverside Garden.
CWLL are pleased to be working with the team from Forbes Shire Council to deliver National Tree Day plantings and activities on Saturday, 29 July from 10am.
As well as planting native plants, we will be installing several bird boxes and finishing off the planting day with a delicious barbeque near the BMX track (via Herbert Street).
Plantings won't be guarded because they will be in a flood zone. The area will be prepped for planting by Forbes Shire Council to make the job just a little bit easier for volunteers.
Forbes Men's Shed are working with CWLL to manufacture bird boxes in the month ahead. We will be delivering a bird box and (a seedling) to each of the Forbes Shire schools in the lead up to National Tree Day as well as several being installed at the National Tree Day site.
National Tree Day is a fantastic day to come together and make a difference in your community.
Since 1996, National Tree Day has seen Australian communities plant almost 26 million trees.
The Seedling Bank aims to further support these dedicated volunteers with their planting efforts by providing financial support where seedlings are needed most.
The program launched in 2019 with the goal of supplying native seedlings to schools and community groups around Australia. Financial grants are awarded directly to successful applicants to get seedlings in the ground and help restore our unique Australian landscape.
I look forward to sharing more about Parkes National Tree Day event next week that will be near the new Akuna Wetland. Both events can be found on the Planet Ark website or via the links on our social media - follow Central West Lachlan Landcare.
Please make sure that you take the time to register.
Sturdy shoes, water and a hat/beanie are recommended. All attendees are required to sign in on the day at the CWLL marquee. We will have free merchandise courtesy of Toyota to share on the day.
