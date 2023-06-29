What's on in and around Forbes this July

Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for your cosy Saturday afternoon. It's all on at the Apex Park in Eugowra from midday to 7pm. It's free but registration is essential. Tickets through 123tix.com.au