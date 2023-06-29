What's on in and around Forbes this July

October 14 and 15
Forbes Garden Club is claiming the date for this year's Open Gardens! Put it in your diary.
July 1 to 9
The talented dancers of Forbes and surrounding communities take the stage at Red Bend Catholic College this winter holiday break. The popular group dance sections are first, commencing 10am on Saturday, July 1. Doors open 9am Sunday for solo performances, starting with the youngest and progressing through the week in every dance style from classical ballet to hip hop, jazz and acro. Full program forbeseisteddod.com.au
Saturday, July 1
Forbes Rugby Union Club hosts Cowra Eagles across all grades on Saturday. Ladies kick off at 11.40am through to first grade in the Blowes Clothing Cup at 3.15pm.
School holidays
Pick up a racquet this school holidays with Peter Clifton tennis coaching. He's running two clinics at the town courts, from Monday to Wednesday in Week 1; and Wednesday to Friday in Week 2. Sessions are 9am till 1pm, $25 per day. To register phone 0403 335 205, or send a message through to the Facebook page.
Monday, July 3
Forbes and District Soccer Club invites girls and boys of all abilities aged 5-13 to participate in a fun, learning environment, meet new kids, play small sided games. Clinics are 9am-11pm for 5-9 years and 12-3pm 10-13 years. Cost is $10. The canteen will be open. To register message club or text 0412 287 810. You can pay cash or EFT prior to the day at any Saturday morning soccer.
July 4
Forbes Youth Action Team will be holding a FREE AFL clinic on Tuesday, July 4. Register for one of two sessions - 10am to 11.30am or midday to 1.30pm - and enjoy barbecue lunch provided in between! You'll find the registration link on the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page.
Thursday, July 6
Forbes Youth Action Team is hosting a school holiday craft session. Under 9s are from 10am to 11.30am with over 9s on from 11.30am to 1.30pm. You can sign up online at forbes.nsw.gov.au - the form is linked from the council's what's on.
July 7 to 9
Forbes' Botanical Gardens hosts the 2023 Girls' Country Cup with talented young soccer players coming from all over our region for the competition. Lots of locals have earned a jersey for the representative sides, and they'll be in action on the weekend!
July 10 and 11
Forbes Baptist's popular Summer program is back - but for winter! The Big Summer Freeze is coming our way. It's open to kinder to Year 6 students. The cost is $10 per child for two days - bring your recess and lunch, water bottle, hat and enclosed shoes. Register through trybooking.com
Tuesday, July 11
Bubble Games will be coming to Forbes these school holidays! Under 9s from 9am and 9 years and over from 1.45pm. This is not something you want to miss out on! The link to register is on the Forbes Youth Action Team facebook page.
Wednesday, July 12
The Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW and other organisations will be providing information on rebates and concessions in this time of rising energy prices. They're at Club Forbes from 10am to midday. RSVP to community@ewon.com.au
July 14 and 15
The Forbes Working Dog Club's working dog auction takes place across a couple of big days, beginning Friday July 14 with sheep paddock, cattle and goat demonstrations. On Saturday there'll be sheep yard demonstrations. The live auction will be interfaced with Auctions Plus with pre-bidding available. The catalogue is available through their website www.forbesdogauction.net
Friday, July 14
It's movie night at Forbes Town Hall! Session 1 is for the Under 9s, starting 4pm to watch Minions: Rise of Gru; Session 2 is for the over 9s from 6:30pm to watch The School for Good and Evil. Registration is essential, go to forbes.nsw.gov.au
July 31
The Legacy Torch centenary relay is coming to Forbes, with community celebrations planned for the park on corner of Bridge and Hill Street at midday on Monday, July 31. The torch began its journey in Pozières France on 23 April, with an official Opening Ceremony, then travelled to Menin Gate, Belgium and onto London before arriving in Australia .
Saturday, August 5
Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for your cosy Saturday afternoon. It's all on at the Apex Park in Eugowra from midday to 7pm. It's free but registration is essential. Tickets through 123tix.com.au
Saturday, August 5
Forbes Shire Council has an exciting night of country music coming up on August 5. Australian rising stars of Country and Lee Kernaghan's new backing band Hurricane Fall will headline the first of our Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes, with Katie Jayne and our very own Gracey Denham-Jones also featuring. There'll be a number of food providers on site. It's all happening 6-10.30pm. All ages welcome, tickets are free but essential from https://www.123tix.com.au/events/37984/forbes-sundown-sounds
