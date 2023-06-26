Forbes Advocate
Trundle ABBA Festival will make long-awaited comeback on October 14, tickets on sale July 3

Christine Little
By Christine Little
June 26 2023 - 1:36pm
Lisa Moon, Bob Bokeyar and Cr Ken (aka Benny) Keith at last year's Bjorn Again concert. Picture by Jenny Kingham
With less than four months until the Trundle ABBA Festival, Parkes Shire Council has confirmed the event is still going ahead on October 14.

