Legacy's centenary Torch relay is coming to Forbes in July 2023

Forbes will have a part in celebrating 100 years of Legacy when the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay comes through town on July 31, 2023.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health began its journey in Pozières France on 23 April, with an official Opening Ceremony, then travelled to Menin Gate, Belgium and onto London before arriving in Australia where it is undertaking a six-month journey visiting all Legacy Club locations around the country, before culminating in Melbourne.
Featuring 500 torch bearers in total including Legacy beneficiaries, Legatees and Defence Personnel, torch bearers include Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, Former Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, former Olympian Jana Pittman, Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson and Assistant Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Thistlewaite.
During the Centenary tour, the torch will travel 50,000 kilometres, with 100 stops over 75 days, and be carried by over 1300 Torch Bearers, all with a personal connection to Legacy Australia.
Eric Easterbrook OAM, Chairman of Legacy Australia, says the torch relay is a fitting commemoration of a centenary of service.
"Over the decades, Legacy has had a significant impact on many spouses, partners and children of veterans in the state of New South Wales," he said.
"From Coffs Harbour to Wollongong and everywhere in between, we hope this relay will raise awareness of the important work Legacy does across the state in supporting our veterans' families."
Legacy Australia has been supporting veterans' families since 1923 and was founded on a promise made from one digger to another.
Today, Legacy supports more than 40,000 partners and children of veterans' who put their health and lives on the line for our country.
To date torch bearers have raised over $180,000 for Legacy.
Donations allow Legacy to keep the promise to veterans' families.
To donate visit https://legacy.com.au/donate.
