Legacy's centenary Torch relay is coming to Forbes on July 31

Updated July 13 2023 - 2:43pm, first published June 30 2023 - 4:01pm
Legacy torchbearers in front of Big Ben in the London Legacy Centenary relay. Picture supplied
Forbes will have a part in celebrating 100 years of Legacy when the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay comes through town on July 31, 2023.

