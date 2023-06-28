Forbes Advocate
Ollie Walker named best forward as Junior Platypi shine at Country rugby titles

Updated June 28 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 10:43am
Central West 16s coaches Phil Prior and Heamani Lavaka congratulate Forbes' own Ollie Walker on being named Best Forward and being selected for the Country squad. Picture Forbes Junior Rugby
Forbes Platypi's Oliver Walker has been named the best Under 16s forward at the NSW rugby carnival in Port Macquarie.

