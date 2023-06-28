Ollie Walker named best forward as Junior Platypi shine at Country rugby titles

Forbes Platypi's Oliver Walker has been named the best Under 16s forward at the NSW rugby carnival in Port Macquarie.
Walker led the Central West 16s into the carnival over the long weekend and while his team had a tough campaign, his hard work gained the attention of NSW Country selectors and he'll be heading into camp with them.
The hard-working second-rower was one of seven Forbes Platypi 16s to don Blue Bulls colours for the competition.
In the Under 16s with Walker were Will Moxey, Ollie Walker, Zac Fraser, Paddy Ryan and Nate Reid; while Angus Irvine and Reece Matheson played in the U15's boys team at Central West level.
Greg Moxey, who has been one of their coaches since Walla rugby, says they're all handy young players coming up through the local ranks. The number of them playing at a representative level is impressive.
"We had seven boys in the Central West teams - two in the 15s and the rest in the 16s - and then to have three selected out to try out for the country squad is really good for Forbes I reckon," Moxey said.
"The boys are really showing we've got some good footy players in town."
Our newest Country trio have earned their selection.
Ollie "just goes all the time", the coach said.
"He has a really high work rate ... he's a really good all round football player - strong with his carries as well as in defence.
"He's one of those really solid players who leads from the front, he doesn't need to say much."
Reece, spotlighted for the Country 15s squad, is a really energetic player, and Angus a smart footy player who's very adaptable.
Overall, Forbes Junior Rugby had an impressive 18 players representing the Central West Junior Rugby Union Blue Bulls.
The U12's boys team, which included Platypi players Mathew Wallace, Charlie Howe and Joe Mortimer, finished 13th overall after winning their play offs.
Mac Glasson, Jagger King and Snow Hodder played in the U13s boys team.
Aurora Farrelly, in the U14's girls team, finished second place in Country and sixth in the State.
The U14's boys with Platypi players Thompson Hurford, Maddox Bruem, Leroy McNamara & Cooper Williams had a tough pool but finished third in Country and sixth in the State.
Polly Garland from Forbes also donned Central West colours in the Under 16s girls.
