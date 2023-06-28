Forbes Advocate
Eugowra's Andrew and Tess Herbert Australian Farmers of Year

Updated June 28 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:00am
Eugowra's Tess and Andrew Herbert have been named Australian Farmers of the Year.

