Eugowra's Andrew and Tess Herbert Australian Farmers of Year

Eugowra's Tess and Andrew Herbert have been named Australian Farmers of the Year.
The couple are directors of Gundamain Pastoral Co., and together with their three children manage the cattle feedlot as well as sheep, cropping, silage and pastures at properties surrounding the community.
Now their "innovative mindset" and passion for farming have been recognised in the Kondinin Group and ABC Rural 2023 Australian Farmer of the Year Awards.
The awards were presented at Parliament House, Canberra.
"The (Herberts') extension to lot feeding, investment in infrastructure, use of technology across multiple areas of the farm and their involvement within industry and their local community is substantial and deserving of praise," Kondonin Group's General Manager of Research Ben White said.
Mrs Herbert said the honours reflected on the work of the entire business: today a 6000 head cattle feedlot, 6500-7000 ewes for lamb and wool production, 5500 hectares of cropping, hay silage and pasture - and some 400 hectares of remnant vegetation.
"The feedlot is the heart and soul of Gundamain Pastoral Co.," Tess said.
"It provides a sustainable feeding environment for all Gundamain-owned cattle for both our domestic and export markets.
"It is a different approach to caring for our livestock but one we take very seriously, and it has had a positive impact on our farming operation."
That's particularly in the wake of the flood events of November 2022, the Herberts' properties around Eugowra hit by both the flash flood of November 14, and the Lachlan River flooding.
Mr Herbert said the farm continues in recovery mode.
"We had to replace fencing, rebuild roads and stockyards," he said.
"We lost some livestock and pasture, and canola that was ready for harvest. We estimate the damage to the business was in the millions and has set us back years."
With the national spotlight on Gundamain with this award, Mrs Herbert hopes the wider community will remember what Eugowra has been through and still faces.
"We don't want it to disappear from people's minds - the fact that it impacted the community and the farmers in this area so significantly, it'll take a long time for recovery, we wanted to keep that in people's minds outside of the region," Mrs Herbert said.
Agriculture is a major employer in the region, Mr Herbert said, Gundamain alone employing 20 staff.
"But we are a resilient bunch and I know that we have set up strategies at Gundamain that will help us get through this rebuild period," he said.
The Herberts use software systems for individual animal management, cropping and pasture management, human resources and safety and Mr White said integrating technology into their day-to-day business had enabled them to farm productively and efficiently.
"Their use of tech to negate issues such as labour shortage and energy production is in line with issues many farmers are facing, and their proactive management demonstrates how tech can be a positive inclusion in a farming enterprise," Mr White said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.