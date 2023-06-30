Friends of Forbes Hospital call for "desperately needed" members to support cause

Our last second-monthly meeting was held at Club Forbes on June 2, and we thank them for the venue.
We gratefully acknowledged a generous donation towards our fundraising.
We are still awaiting our items on order from the hospital "wish list" which are either not available yet or taking time through hospital departmental sanctions.
Our concern is for new members. Our annual meeting is on August 4 at 2.30pm in the dining room at Club Forbes.
We have a beautiful hospital with very professional and caring staff and most of us will need their services at some time in our lives, so what we work for is beneficial to the staff and often saving patients long distances for out of town services.- Friends of Forbes Hospital
Like most organisations, our small body of dedicated workers is not getting any younger and we desperately need some more new blood.
We have a beautiful hospital with very professional and caring staff and most of us will need their services at some time in our lives, so what we work for is beneficial to the staff and often saving patients long distances for out of town services.
Please think carefully, good people of Forbes.
If you could spare an extra hour or so out of your busy lives second-monthly to join our friendly little group and help keep our organisation afloat it would be gratefully appreciated.
Thank you. Keep well and safe,
Lee Reynolds, publicity officer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.