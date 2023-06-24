Pennants team successful in big week of ladies golf

On Wednesday 14th Blows Financial Services sponsored the weekly Stableford competition with Janet Smith winning Division One with 31 points and Ethel Coombs winning Division Two with 28 points. NTP on 9th and 18th was Colleen Venables.
During the same week the Cowra Open Tournament was held over three days with nine Forbes ladies competing on a challenging course with difficult bunkers.
The best of our players was Heather Davidson who was Runner Up in Division One Stableford and NTP 5th. Robin Lyell also did well being Runner Up in Division Three Stableford on the 1st day and then Runner Up in the Scratch on day two with a nearest the pin on 7th.
At Forbes on Saturday 17th the 4 BBB Stroke Championships were held and the Scratch was won by the sponsors Carolyn and Brianna Duncan with runners up Heather Davidson and Kerry Stirling.
Carolyn and Brianna also won the Handicap with 63 with Jenny Fletcher and Debbie Tilley being runners up on 69, NTP 9th was Mandy Tooth.
Our Ladies Pennants Team had a wonderful 4/1 victory over Cowra at Forbes on Monday 19th with the team being Heather Davidson, Kerry Stirling, Debbie Tilly, Sally Perry and Lindy Cowhan, congratulations to all the winners over the past week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.