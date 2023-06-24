Forbes Advocate
Pennants team successful in big week of ladies golf

By The Roving Reporter
Updated June 24 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:30pm
Our winning ladies pennants team (from front) Lindy Cowhan, Heather Davidson, Kerry Stirling, Debbie Tilley, Sally Perry. Picture supplied
Our winning ladies pennants team (from front) Lindy Cowhan, Heather Davidson, Kerry Stirling, Debbie Tilley, Sally Perry. Picture supplied

On Wednesday 14th Blows Financial Services sponsored the weekly Stableford competition with Janet Smith winning Division One with 31 points and Ethel Coombs winning Division Two with 28 points. NTP on 9th and 18th was Colleen Venables.

