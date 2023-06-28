The date you've been waiting for: heated pool opening from July 6

Forbes heated pool opens its doors Thursday, July 6, from 4-6pm welcoming visitors to come and see the pool and join.
Forbes Heated Pool Inc announced hand over from Forbes Shire Council on June 17 through their Facebook page - and has now released the membership prices and reopening date.
Membership forms will be emailed to existing members in the database on Saturday, July 1, and those interested can access it through their Facebook page.
The pool, built by the community in the 1960s, has had significant renovations over the past two years and this day has been much anticipated.
A small committee of locals has worked hard to ensure the facility was a fresh, functional space for the community, which draws members from Parkes and the wider region from learn-to-swim to rehabilitation.
"Our small but hardworking committee has worked tirelessly to keep the membership rates as low as possible given the rising cost of insurance and continued outgoings without any membership renewals over the last two years," the committee said on social media.
The current committee paid tribute to all those who worked to establish the facility and then for the upgrades that have taken place over the last two years:
The late Mr Ian Macallum and his associates who founded the Heated Pool and worked tirelessly to keep this facility operating;
The late Mr Andrew McDonald, who worked hard behind the scenes with grant funding and compliance;
Mrs Dianne Decker AM, who would not take no for an answer off anyone wanting to ensure the upgrade suited all age groups and could be used in years to come.
The season will commence on Thursday, July 6 at the free open day from 4pm to 6pm.
Access will be via the new Lawler Street carpark - on the CBD side of the pool.
2023/24 Season Membership prices are: Family $460; Single $350; Pensioners $230.
This will entitle you to one membership fob and access to the pool from 5am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.