Dancers' time to shine as Forbes eisteddfod starts Saturday

Forbes dance eisteddfod starts Saturday and there are eight big days of performance scheduled.
Dancers from all over our region will take the Red Bend Catholic College stage, with plenty of local talent to feature.
The doors open 10am Saturday for a full day of group performances.
Solo competition begins 9am Sunday, with the youngest performers first to take the stage.
The Forbes eisteddfod committee is excited to welcome Gabriella Tooma as adjudicator.
At just 19 years old, she made her professional USA debut in the musical Chicago, with USA professional credits including Holiday Inn, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Swing, and The Will Rodgers Follies.
Gabriella is a highly acclaimed international dance judge, having adjudicated for Starpower USA, The World Dance Championships, Showcase Nationals Australia and many more.
Gabriella has recently finished touring with the Australian production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Session entry at Red Bend is $5 or a day pass $12; dance group sessions are $10 per adult, child / concession $8.
