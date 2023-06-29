Davies and West pair up for bowls victory

The final of the Major Pairs proved a fitting end with the four players involved all displaying skills and spirit expected in front of a very strong crowd in support of both pairs.
In the finish it was Alf Davies leading for Christian West which proved the winner scoring a 19-12 victory over the Nicholson combination of Joe who lead for his father Jeff in the scheduled 21 ends.
It was memorable win for Alf who has tasted success in the major before playing with one of best ever to grace the greens at the Forbes 'Bowlie', the late Don Drabsch.
"It was an honour to play with Don in my first year of bowls, back in 2017 which in the end proved to be his last major win. That was something special," Alf said on Monday.
"I've been bowling bad and if Christian had asked someone else to play with him it wouldn't have worried me. But I have found bit of confidence again and will be playing in the fours.
"I felt Christian played some really good bowls early to set the platform for our win, but really I also feel we all played good throughout," Alf added.
Jeff backing up it up pointing out that the winners scored on 11 ends compared to his and Joe on 10.
"We could only score ones and a single three whereas they had four and a few twos which we were unable to peg back, but at 13-10 late I felt we still had a chance. I feel we all played OK with Christian good early," Jeff added.
The first end went to the Nicholson's with a one evened out on the next before Alf and Christian gained the upper hand with another one then a two followed by a four to lead 7-1 after four.
The winners kept creeping away before Joe and Jeff brought some light into the game with a three on end 15 to trail 13-10. Two twos to Alf and Christian followed for 17-10 after 17 to put one foot on the major trophy.
Three games of Minor Singles were played in the last week which in the end resulted in convincing wins to Michael Coles, Terry Molloy and John Cutler.
Michael accounted for Rick Stewart 25-16 over 22 ends. After and even start, 5-all after five ends Michael hit the lead and was never headed leading 15-6 after 10, 21-9 after 15 then 23-11 after 19.
Terry who spends most of his time on the greens, working that is, knew the pace and bias to roll Denny Byrnes 25-13 in 20 ends. It was his finish that separated the two with Denny in the lead 7-3 after six before jockey Terry drew the whip to lead 13-7 after 10. He never let up leading 18-13 after 16 to win the run to the judge.
John Cutler had his prayers answered winning 26-17 in 24 over Paul Doust. Another close start, 5-all after five for John to lead 14-13 after 15 before four had it 18-13 which proved the telling point. It was 8-4 to John over the last eight ends.
The club was represented at the Parkes Railway President's Day last Saturday where the mother and son pairing of Sue White and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes joined Brett Davenport returned home with mixed success recording a win then a loss in the two games played. Good to see the club represented in district events.
Saturday and Sunday week will see the 2-day Mixed Carnival contested which has to date attracted 35 teams while also on the drawing board in the call for nominations in Minor Pairs, Triples and Fours.
Sixteen hearty soles braved the elements on WEDNESDAY morning where a mix of scores resulted .
Winners were Noel Jolliffe and Alf Davies 28-15 in 20 ends over Geoff Coles and Rob Priest. It looked a 'cake walk' early with the Dragon supporters leading 19-0 after eight with Geoff and Rob making a game of it in the run home winning the last 12 ends 15-9.
A slightly similar game had Terry Molloy and Kerry Dunstan winning 23-19 over Jamie Dukes and John Gorton in 22. Terry and Kerry led 7-1 after four edging away to lead 14-6 after 12 then 21-15 after 18.
John Browns and Tony Bratton enjoyed their morning to win 39-12 in 20 over Bill Scott and Peter Mackay. They led 19-1 after seven then 36-10 after 17. Enough said.
Geoff West made the game his own leading for Barry Shine setting the foundation for a 35-7 win in 22 ends over Dale Scott and Cliff Nelson. 11-1 after seven then a 10-0 score in the last four ends told the story. In-club winners Terry Molloy and Dale Scott.
One game of pairs and another of triples took place on THURSDAY afternoon for the $600 jackpot where Joyce Boland, Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott won 17-10 in 16 ends over Tara-Lea Shaw, Terry Molloy and Bruce Jones.
They had finish to strong behind 3-7 after eight then 5-10 after 12 before adding two twos, a three to finish with a five for a convincing victory.
It was close in the pairs with 'Bessy' Besgrove and mate 'Booza' Bolam winning 24-20 over 22 ends against Bob Grant and Tony Bratton. They to had to finish strong behind 8-14 at half time then 17-20 after 18. A similar story as above, three twos and a one in the last four ends resulted in victory.
SUNDAY morning $40 jackpot was safe with the winning rink Allan Hider and Peter Tisdell winning 21-8 in the scheduled 16 ends over 'Bessy' Besgrove and Lyall Strudwick looking good at 12-3 before the drinks break.
Losing rink had Geoff Coles and Greg Gunn going down 11-15 to Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy. Scores were locked at 6-all after seven, 8-all after nine, 10-all after 12 before the two J's put the foot to the peddle.
Kerry Roach and Al Phillips won 17-5 over John Cutler and Dale Scott leading 13-1 after 11 while in the last game Terry Molloy and Allan Smith had all the answers winning 17-9 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Cliff Nelson. They led from the outset, 7-4 after six and 13-5 after 10.
The club has August and September covered when it comes to major tournaments.
The Ben Hall Open Pairs in set for Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20 and is almost full. If you are thinking of playing in the Ben Hall, please send me your entries ASAP.
Play will be three games, 3-bowls pairs of 15 ends on Saturday followed by two games on Sunday.
1st $2500, 2nd $1250, 3rd $500, 4th $250, 5th, 6th, 7th 8th $125. $90 per player, $10 breakfast. For more contact Rob Priest - rpriest@bigpond.net.au or mobile 0418687646.
The newly created Bushranger Classic is booked in for Saturday and Sunday September 23, 24 and is an open gender tournament. Guaranteed to be a memorable weekend with plenty of entertainment and food.
Thanks to major sponsors, Ben Hall Motor Inn and Hutcheon & Pearce/John Deere a prize pool of $6,000 is to be divvy up between the winners.
Send entries for the classic to the club forbesports@bigpond.com or phone Scott Andrews 0409 511 459.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Visit the club Wednesday evening to be in the members jackpot draw which stands at $1000 this week. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in the draw at 7pm. Excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Warm up with these one liners -
Why does a chicken coop only have two doors? Because if it had four doors, it would be a chicken sedan.
Someone stole my Microsoft Office and they're gonna pay. You have my Word.
I tried to catch fog yesterday. Mist.
Working in a mirror factory is something I can totally see myself doing.
What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta.
What do you call a cow with a twitch? Beef jerky.
What did the tie say to the hat? You go on ahead. I'll hang around.
