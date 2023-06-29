Davies and West pair up for bowls victory

Terry who spends most of his time on the greens, working that is, knew the pace and bias to roll Denny Byrnes 25-13 in 20 ends. It was his finish that separated the two with Denny in the lead 7-3 after six before jockey Terry drew the whip to lead 13-7 after 10. He never let up leading 18-13 after 16 to win the run to the judge.