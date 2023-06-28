Forbes Netball 12s ready to take on State titles

Forbes will be represented by the Forbes 12 years Representative Netball Team at Netball NSW Junior State Titles, to be held July 1 to 3 in Liverpool.
The girls will play 18 games of netball over the three days of competition, playing against teams from all over the state.
This team has been training twice a week for the last three months and has attended six local carnivals to gain match practice.
The team would like to thank the parents and players from the 11's team and the few older players who have assisted us with our training.
A special thank you to Evie Hanley, who we regard as an honorary member of our team. Evie has travelled to all our carnivals and attended our training sessions to help us get ready for State Titles. Evie has been a wonderful training partner and role model for the girls.
All team members have improved their skills and have learned to play as a team during this time, and I am very excited for what the girls can achieve at Junior State Titles.
The players leaving for Liverpool on Friday are Indianna Hanley, Sophie Morrison, Grace Fairley, Milly Ridley, Claire Bayley, Alice Currey, Edie Price, Grace Duffy, Ngarie Walsh, Primary Carer Monica Morrison, Manager Carmen Duffy, Coaches Megan Staples and Lyn Ford, umpires Karen Hargraves and Libby Dallimore.
- Coach Lyn Ford
The Forbes Netball Association Committee and members wish our 12 reps good luck, play to your best ability, display great sportsmanship, and respect your team mates, opposition, and umpires. Go Forbes!
