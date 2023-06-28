Forbes Advocate
Forbes Netball 12s ready to take on State titles

June 28 2023 - 12:46pm
Forbes will be represented by the Forbes 12 years Representative Netball Team at Netball NSW Junior State Titles, to be held July 1 to 3 in Liverpool.

