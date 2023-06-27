Forbes Advocate
Welcome back: Forbes Public School hosts community NAIDOC celebration

By Katie Stitt, Forbes Public School
June 27 2023 - 1:42pm
Forbes Public School welcomes community members on Thursday, July 29, to visit the school between 10am and 2.30pm to celebrate the 2023 NAIDOC theme "For our elders".

