Welcome back: Forbes Public School hosts community NAIDOC celebration

Forbes Public School welcomes community members on Thursday, July 29, to visit the school between 10am and 2.30pm to celebrate the 2023 NAIDOC theme "For our elders".
The school became non-operational in November following the devastating flood but thanks to dedicated staff and supportive locals they opened their gates at the start of 2023 in a temporary site on the oval.
Come along today to see what FPS has achieved post-flood. Their accomplishments are an example of community cooperation in action.
There will be an opening ceremony at 10am. Visitors can park in Lions Park car park and enter via the gate to the oval near the Oxley Bridge or park on Lachlan Street and enter through the main entrance.
There will be a smoking ceremony and a performance by the Forbes North Choir followed by an Elders morning tea (all seniors in Forbes are Elders and are welcome to come).
Everyone can wander around our 16 stall holders who are running interactive activities for children such as a playgroup in the sand-pit, Indigenous games, a fishing workshop on the lake, face painting, drawing, Aboriginal music, dancing, painting, and Johnny Cakes on an open fire.
A highlight will be our newly created Bush Tucker Garden in the shape of an enormous platypus. Guided by Wiraduri Elders Robert Sloane, Peter White and Scott (Sauce) Towney. Students connected to Country through Dreamtime stories as they planted native trees and edible plants.
The other not-to-be-missed event is the Art Showcase in the school hall where you will witness 300 Healing Dot® artworks made by the FPS children guided by Indigenous Elder Cheree Stokes.
These sensory healing boards will remain in classrooms for years to come. The risen dots can be rubbed to calm and soothe trauma, anxiety and stress.
At 12:30 there will be a free sausage sizzle, drinks emu/kangaroo/goanna tasting and bush tucker slices. After lunch there will be a closing ceremony at 2pm, and the eisteddfod-winning FPS Choir will perform.
We hope you will take the time to pop into FPS today to enjoy the spirit of NAIDOC, celebrate a resilient community that together achieved the unimaginable and show your support for our town's future leaders who, through Covid and a flood, continue to bounce back through adversity.
