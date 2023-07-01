Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

HARS Parkes Aviation Museum welcomes tracker and jet trainer planes to its family

By Newsroom
July 1 2023 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An ex-Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Grumman Tracker is one of two new aircraft undergoing extensive restoration work at the HARS Parkes Aviation Museum and will be on display these school holidays. Picture supplied
An ex-Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Grumman Tracker is one of two new aircraft undergoing extensive restoration work at the HARS Parkes Aviation Museum and will be on display these school holidays. Picture supplied

The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum at the Parkes Airport has been steadily growing over the years and has just added two new aircraft to its line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.