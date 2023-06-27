Cattle sell to 350c a kilo at Central West Livestock Exchange this week

Numbers dropped at Monday's sale with agents yarding 1123 head at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. Last week's sale was a big one following the public holiday.
Quality was very variable with some good lines of well bred cattle offered along with a larger percentage of plainer and bos indicus types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market that did fluctuate with quality.
Yearling steers to feed held steady depending on quality to receive from 250 to 350c/kg for middleweights and 290 to 340c/kg for heavies. Those to processors sold from 250 to 328c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed ranged from 248 to 270c with processors paying 230 to 310c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 290 to 304c/kg. Grown heifers received 275 to 298c/kg.
A good offering of cows saw prices hold firm to slightly better. Heavy 2 score ranging from 155 to 213 and 3 score from 202 to 228c/kg.
There was 17800 lambs penned on Tuesday.
There was a good offering of well finished trade and heavyweight lambs penned along with the plainer lighter types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.
Trade weight lambs slipped $15 to $20/head with 18-24kg selling from $71 to $129/head.
Heavy and extra heavyweight followed the same trend with heavyweights to 26kg ranging from $124 to $147/head.
Extra heavyweights sold for $137 to $185/head. Carcase prices averaged from 433 to 525c/kg.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was very mixed. Prices slipped $3 to $6/head with Merino ewes selling from $56 to $132/head. Crossbred ewes sold from $72 to $140/head. Merino wethers received from $90 to $120/head.
Friday, June 23
By VC Reid Smith Livestock
A larger yarding of sows and boars, with sow prices lifting 10 to 15c a head and boars holding firm.
Bacon prices dropped $10 to $15 with a very light yarding of bacon, and pork $30 to $40 a head with only three pens of pork yarded and the market driven by quality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.