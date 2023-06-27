Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Cattle sell to 350c a kilo at Central West Livestock Exchange this week

Updated June 27 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market that did fluctuate with quality at the Central West Livestock Exchange this week. File picture
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market that did fluctuate with quality at the Central West Livestock Exchange this week. File picture

Cattle sale 

  • Yarding 1123 (down 423 on the previous sale)

Numbers dropped at Monday's sale with agents yarding 1123 head at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. Last week's sale was a big one following the public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.